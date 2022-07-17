scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 17, 2022

Two men in Udaipur receive ‘beheading’ threats; police step up security

Superintendent of Police Vikas Sharma said the two men received the threat message on WhatsApp Friday night, adding that the number used to forward the message belonged to someone from outside India.

By: PTI | Jaipur |
July 17, 2022 10:04:46 am
Udaipur has been under curfew to prevent any untoward incident post Udaipur killings (PTI/File)

Two men in Rajasthan’s Udaipur were threatened with beheading by unidentified people, police said on Saturday. Superintendent of Police Vikas Sharma said the two men received the threat message on WhatsApp Friday night, adding that the number used to forward the message belonged to someone from outside India.

He asserted that adequate security has been provided to the victims.

Police, however, did not disclose the identity of the victims due to security reasons.

Another officer said an FIR in connection with the matter has been registered at Dhan Mandi police station.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
As start-ups complain, Govt looks to ease data localisation normsPremium
As start-ups complain, Govt looks to ease data localisation norms
Tavleen Singh writes: Bad days for dynastiesPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: Bad days for dynasties
Stories in the story of presidential poll losersPremium
Stories in the story of presidential poll losers
The Sunday Profile | Droupadi Murmu: Raisina CallingPremium
The Sunday Profile | Droupadi Murmu: Raisina Calling
More from Jaipur

The incident comes close on the heels of the brutal murder of a tailor, Kanhaiya Lal, in the city on June 28. Two men had slit the throat of the tailor, saying in a video post on social media that they were avenging an insult to Islam.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Jaipur News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 17: Latest News
Advertisement