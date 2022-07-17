Two men in Udaipur receive ‘beheading’ threats; police step up security

Two men in Rajasthan’s Udaipur were threatened with beheading by unidentified people, police said on Saturday. Superintendent of Police Vikas Sharma said the two men received the threat message on WhatsApp Friday night, adding that the number used to forward the message belonged to someone from outside India.

He asserted that adequate security has been provided to the victims.

Police, however, did not disclose the identity of the victims due to security reasons.

Another officer said an FIR in connection with the matter has been registered at Dhan Mandi police station.

The incident comes close on the heels of the brutal murder of a tailor, Kanhaiya Lal, in the city on June 28. Two men had slit the throat of the tailor, saying in a video post on social media that they were avenging an insult to Islam.