Friday, August 05, 2022

Two deaths, 413 fresh coronavirus cases in Rajasthan

According to an official report, the two people died in Ajmer while the maximum 153 fresh cases were found in Jaipur.

By: PTI | Jaipur |
August 5, 2022 7:23:15 am
At present, Rajasthan has 2,331 active cases. (File)

Two people died from coronavirus in Rajasthan as 413 fresh cases were reported in the state on Thursday.

According to an official report, the two people died in Ajmer while the maximum 153 fresh cases were found in Jaipur.

Other cases were reported from Jodhpur (41), Alwar (35), Udaipur (29), Ajmer (25), Dausa (24), Bikaner and Bhilwara (16 each).

So far, 9,587 people have died from the infection in the state. At present, the state has 2,331 active cases.

First published on: 05-08-2022 at 07:23:15 am

