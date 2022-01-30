Two arrested in Rajasthan Dalit man assault case

After a 25-year-old Dalit man in Rajasthan’s Churu district was assaulted and allegedly forced to drink urine earlier this week, cops said that they have arrested two people named as accused in the FIR.

“On Saturday evening, we arrested two of the accused—Umesh and Birbal. We are investigating the role of the other accused. Some of them are absconding,” said Rajgarh circle officer Himanshu Sharma on Sunday.

According to the authorities, Rakesh Meghwal, a resident of Rukhasar village in Churu district, was attacked on the night of January 26.

In the FIR registered the next day, Meghwal alleged that the assault stemmed from a dispute during Holi last year and that the accused people had insulted him using casteist slurs. He also said that the eight accused in the case forced him to drink their urine.

When The Indian Express contacted Bhanwar Lal, the father of Umesh, who is the main accused in the case, Lal said that he didn’t know much about the attack on Meghwal and that he doesn’t want to talk about the issue. He said that he has confidence in the police investigation.