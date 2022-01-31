Two arrested for attack on Dalit man in Churu

Police have arrested two suspects for the alleged abduction and attack on a Dalit man in Rajasthan’s Churu district this week, officials said on Sunday.

“We have arrested two of the accused — Umesh and Birbal. They were arrested on Saturday evening. We are investigating the role of the other named accused and some of them are absconding,” said Rajgarh circle officer Himanshu Sharma on Sunday.

Eight men, believed to be from the Jat community, allegedly abducted 25-year-old Rakesh Meghwal on the night of January 26. They then assaulted him and forced him to drink their urine.

In the FIR registered the next day, Meghwal – a resident of Rukhasar village — alleged that the assault stemmed from a dispute during the festival of Holi last year and that the accused.

Meghwal also said that the accused used cateist slurs and a derogatory term, saying that the Dalits “would be taught a lesson” for having the “audacity” of getting into a confrontation with the Jat community.

At least six other accused are yet to be arrested. The suspects have been booked under Sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 365 (abduction), 382 (theft after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Relevant sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act 1989 have also been invoked.