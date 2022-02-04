Tobacco doesn’t cause cancer, Rajasthan health minister says at World Cancer Day event

Rajasthan Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena said on Friday that tobacco use did not cause cancer and cited “examples of people who go on to live for 80-100 years despite using tobacco”. As the remarks drew condemnation and calls for his resignation on World Cancer Day, Meena said he meant the tobacco used in traditional hookahs and not the tobacco in cigarettes.

“Ye koi tambaku ya beedi se juda hua cancer ka wo nahin hai. Kisi ke bhi ho sakta hai cancer toh (Cancer is not related to tobacco or beedi. Anybody can get cancer),” Meena told reporters on the sidelines of a World Cancer Day programme in the state capital. “Maine dekhe hai, mai gaaon me reheta hun. Aise aise log hain jo din mein bees baar toh tambaku peete hain, khub beedi ya cigarette peete hain, kabhi cancer nahin hota unke (I live in a village, I have seen people who use tobacco twenty times a day, but they don’t ever have cancer),” he said.

“Aur jo kabhi nahin peete hain, unke bhi cancer ho jata hai. Ab sheheron mein kaun tambaku peete hain? Sheheron mein bhi hote hain logon ko. Beedi nahi peete unke bhi hote hain. Ye koi tambaku ya beedi se juda hua cancer ka wo nahin hai. Kisi ke bhi ho sakta hai cancer toh. Khan se, peen se, rahan sahan se, use ho jata hai cancer toh. (And those who don’t use tobacco, they also get cancer. Now, who consumes tobacco in cities? Even in cities people have it (cancer). Those who don’t smoke beedis, they too have it. Cancer is not related to tobacco and beedi. Anybody can have cancer. It is caused by food habits, drinking habits and lifestyle),” said the health minister, adding that there were people in villages who went on to live for 80-100 years despite using tobacco multiple times.

However, when contacted by the Indian Express, Meena said, “By tobacco I meant the tobacco used in traditional hookahs in villages that many villagers consume. They go on to live for many years and they don’t have cancer. I am not talking about cigarettes or gutka. Cancer does happen because of gutka.”

Public health activists criticised Meena and demanded that he either withdraw his comments or resign. “This irresponsible statement made by a minister, and that too a health minister, outrightly rejecting facts established by solid scientific evidence all over the world, is worrying in many ways. We condemn his statement and demand that he either withdraw his statement immediately or resign from his post,” said the Jan Swasthya Abhiyan Rajasthan in a statement.

The network of civil society organisations said that tobacco, in its different forms, is the cause of about 27 per cent of all cancers across the country and that about 45 per cent of all cancers in men and 17 per cent in women have been found to be directly related to tobacco use. “It seems the present health minister of Rajasthan, Shri Parsadi Lal Meena ji, is not aware that a person who consumes tobacco is two and a half times more likely to have cancer than a person who does not consume it. Tobacco consists of more than 50 toxic chemicals that increase the risk of different kinds of cancers,” the Abhiyan’s statement added.