Saturday, Jan 07, 2023

To ensure accountability in delivery of schemes, govt sets up audit panel

Naresh Kumar Thakral, Secretary, Finance (Expenditure), who has been made the Commissioner of the authority, said that under SPAA, audits of government schemes will be undertaken on two counts: social and performance.

Following the announcement in the 2021-22 budget, the cabinet gave its approval to set up the authority in August 2022, and it was constituted in September, 2022. (File)
In a first of its kind, Rajasthan government has set up a Social and Performance Audit Authority (SPAA) to ensure accountability in delivery of government schemes and programmes.

Social audit will be undertaken along the lines of social audit in MGNREGA. Thakral said that Resources Persons will be engaged at the district, block and village levels as per requirement. “They’ll be given a week-long orientation about the scheme, programme, etc. they have to audit and post the orientation, they will go to the spot and verify it for themselves and file a report,” he said. Social audit will not necessarily require high qualification of the resource persons, who will be empaneled as per requirement and paid on a per day basis.

For performance audit, SPAA will engage personnel from Valuation Wing under the Planning Department as well as the Department of Treasuries and Accounts, with the latter reportedly having excess personnel, among others.

Post the social and performance audit, the auditors will file a report online. Thakral said that the Audit Management System (AMS) under the Local Fund Audit Department (LFAD), which was set up a few months ago, will be customised for audit reports under SPAA.

Following the announcement in the 2021-22 budget, the cabinet gave its approval to set up the authority in August 2022, and it was constituted in September, 2022.

Thakral said that while there are already a few audit authorities such as LFAD, Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), etc., they are largely focussed on auditing accounts, compliance with budget rules, etc. “Schemes or projects are launched with certain objectives. So the performance audit will check whether this is being achieved,” he said.

While approving the SPAA in August last year, the state government had said that it will ensure transparency, public participation, public satisfaction and quality along with accountability in public welfare schemes of the state government.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 08-01-2023 at 03:41 IST
