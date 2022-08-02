Average time taken to probe rape cases has come down to 57 days in Rajasthan: Police

August 2, 2022 9:02:14 am
The average time taken to probe a rape case has come down to 57 days in Rajasthan, a police spokesperson said on Monday.
He said due to a special emphasis on timely completion of the investigation in cases related to atrocities on women, the average time taken to probe rape cases has come down to 57 days as of June, 2022.
The spokesperson said the average time taken to probe a rape case was 435 days in 2017. It reduced to 211 days in 2018, 140 days in 2019, 117 days in 2020 and 86 days in 2021.
The spokesperson also said chargesheets were filed in 99.98 per cent cases of atrocities on women in Rajasthan.
Subscriber Only Stories
In 2022, till the month of June, a total of 23,432 cases of crime against women and girls, including 1,892 under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, were registered. These include 3,617 rape cases, the spokesperson said.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Jaipur News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Parliament session Live: Naidu expunges Sitharaman's references to Sonia Gandhi in Rajya Sabha last week
'Expect Mumbai-Nagpur e-way inauguration on Aug 15'
Latest News
Civil society has important role in working for underprivileged sections: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot
CWG Day 5 schedule: India vs Singapore in men’s TT final, India vs South Africa in lawn bowls summit clash, India vs Malaysia in badminton’s mixed team final
Obed McCoy’s 6-17 sets up West Indies T20 win over India
Killed at 71, Ayman al-Zawahiri led a life of secrecy and violence
Rajasthan records 298 new Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths
76 fire calls from Delhi’s three landfills in four years, DFS recommends underground water tanks, pumps at sites
SC imposes Rs 5 lakh cost on petitioner over PIL seeking directions not to demolish Supertech twin towers
Daily briefing: US kills al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri; Rajya Sabha to discuss price rise today
Ayman al-Zawahri killed | Joe Biden says long-sought ‘justice’ served
Jail authorities claim recovered wristwatch from JNU student Sharjeel Imam’s cell
India Monsoon Live Updates: Normal rainfall over country in August and September, says IMD
What is the secret to a healthier and happier life?