Average time taken to probe rape cases has come down to 57 days in Rajasthan: Police

The average time taken to probe a rape case has come down to 57 days in Rajasthan, a police spokesperson said on Monday.

He said due to a special emphasis on timely completion of the investigation in cases related to atrocities on women, the average time taken to probe rape cases has come down to 57 days as of June, 2022.

The spokesperson said the average time taken to probe a rape case was 435 days in 2017. It reduced to 211 days in 2018, 140 days in 2019, 117 days in 2020 and 86 days in 2021.

The spokesperson also said chargesheets were filed in 99.98 per cent cases of atrocities on women in Rajasthan.

In 2022, till the month of June, a total of 23,432 cases of crime against women and girls, including 1,892 under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, were registered. These include 3,617 rape cases, the spokesperson said.