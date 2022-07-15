scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 15, 2022

Tight security arrangements in Jaipur for ‘Kanwar Yatra’

The yatra starts from Jaipur's Galta Teerth to various temples in the city during the holy month of Shravan.

By: PTI | Jaipur |
July 15, 2022 7:55:57 am
The police said tight security arrangements have been made in view of the murder of a tailor in Udaipur on June 28. (File)

The Rajasthan Police on Thursday said strict security arrangements have been made for ‘Kanwar Yatra’ and drones will be deployed to monitor its routes.

The yatra starts from Jaipur’s Galta Teerth to various temples in the city during the holy month of Shravan.

The police said tight security arrangements have been made in view of the murder of a tailor in Udaipur on June 28.

“Special arrangements will be there to monitor the situation throughout the month. It will be ensured that the yatra is held peacefully,” a police official said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
No winners in this warPremium
No winners in this war
For new projects, NHAI back to build-operate-transfer modelPremium
For new projects, NHAI back to build-operate-transfer model
Journalist BJP cited to target Hamid Ansari known in Pakistan as conspira...Premium
Journalist BJP cited to target Hamid Ansari known in Pakistan as conspira...
Deletions in CBSE mathematics syllabus do disservice to students, fly aga...Premium
Deletions in CBSE mathematics syllabus do disservice to students, fly aga...

No DJ will not be allowed during the yatra, the officer said.

More from Jaipur

Kanwariyas (Shiva devotees) fetch water from holy places like Galta Teerth in Jaipur to offer it at Shiva temples.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Jaipur News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 15: Latest News
Advertisement