Three from Rajasthan among pilgrims killed in Amarnath flash flood

At least three pilgrims from Rajasthan were among those killed and five others injured in a flash flood near the Amarnath cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas, an official said on Saturday.

The state government has announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to the dependents of the deceased.

The deceased have been identified as Mohanlal, Sunita Wadhwa and Sushil Khatri, all from the Sri Ganganagar district, a Disaster Management and Relief Department official said.

He said out of five injured, two have minor injuries while three others are undergoing treatment.

“Paying homage to the devotees who lost their lives in the natural calamity during the Amarnath Yatra. The families of Rajasthani pilgrims who lost their lives in this calamity will be given Rs 5 lakh each from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund,” Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted.

अमरनाथ यात्रा में आई प्राकृतिक आपदा में जान गंवाने वाले श्रद्धालुओं को श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करता हूं। इस आपदा में जान गंवाने वाले राजस्थानी श्रद्धालुओं के परिजनों को मुख्यमंत्री सहायता कोष से 5-5 लाख रुपए सहायता राशि दी जाएगी। ईश्वर शोकाकुल परिजनों को यह कष्ट सहने की शक्ति दे। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) July 9, 2022

At least 16 people have died in the flash flood triggered by a cloudburst near the Amarnath cave shrine on Friday.

Twenty-five injured people were rushed to hospitals and many are feared trapped under the debris, according to officials.

The Disaster Management and Relief Department official said some of the bodies are yet to be identified. Local officials are in touch with the Jammu and Kashmir administration, and complete information is being collected.

Searches for the missing people continued near the Amarnath cave shrine without a break on Saturday after tents and community kitchens were swept away by the flash flood and landslides.

The annual Amarnath Yatra, which began on June 30, has been suspended following the tragedy and a decision on its resumption will be taken after rescue operations get over, according to officials.