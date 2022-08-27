scorecardresearch
Saturday, Aug 27, 2022

Three die from coronavirus as 495 new cases surface in Rajasthan

According to a spokesperson of the Health Department, one coronavirus patient each died in Jaipur, Churu, Jhalawar.

of 495 new patients, 157 were found in Jaipur, 39 in Alwar, 37 in Jodhpur and 26 in Udaipur. (File)

Three coronavirus patients died on Friday while 495 new cases were reported in Rajasthan.

According to a spokesperson of the Health Department, one coronavirus patient each died in Jaipur, Churu, Jhalawar.

So far, 9,623 people have died due to the disease in the state.

He said the number of infected patients in the state so far has reached 13,07,339 while the number of patients currently under treatment has gone up to 3,659.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Twitter stonewalls Parliamentary panel queries, gets a week to respondPremium
Twitter stonewalls Parliamentary panel queries, gets a week to respond
Year later, Afghan media struggles to survive: ‘no law, only restrictions’Premium
Year later, Afghan media struggles to survive: ‘no law, only restrictions’
‘Insulting, immature, childish’: Azad is first to exit with gloves off fo...Premium
‘Insulting, immature, childish’: Azad is first to exit with gloves off fo...
UPSC Key-August 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Prime Minister and Right t...Premium
UPSC Key-August 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Prime Minister and Right t...
More from Jaipur

He said of 495 new patients, 157 were found in Jaipur, 39 in Alwar, 37 in Jodhpur and 26 in Udaipur.

First published on: 27-08-2022 at 07:44:36 am
Next Story

Allegations in Ghulam Nabi Azad’s letter far from truth: Sachin Pilot

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Anurag Thakur: 'Kejriwal kingpin in excise... AAP’s habit to shoot & scoot'
Idea Exchange

Anurag Thakur: 'Kejriwal kingpin in excise... AAP’s habit to shoot & scoot'

Known to be close to party bosses, Ghulam Nabi Azad now an unlikely rebel

Known to be close to party bosses, Ghulam Nabi Azad now an unlikely rebel

Sonali Phogat was given ‘obnoxious’ chemical: police

Sonali Phogat was given ‘obnoxious’ chemical: police

When asked if he's writing a romantic novel in Telugu, CJI Ramana says...
Delhi Confidential

When asked if he's writing a romantic novel in Telugu, CJI Ramana says...

Chhattisgarh's forest 'by mistake': the case, and the law explained

Chhattisgarh's forest 'by mistake': the case, and the law explained

Nostalgia in ageing Sharjah, a coldness in future-ready Dubai
Cricket in the desert

Nostalgia in ageing Sharjah, a coldness in future-ready Dubai

1,000 people adopt TB patients, Maharashtra tops list with 30% adoptions

1,000 people adopt TB patients, Maharashtra tops list with 30% adoptions

Twitter stonewalls Parliamentary panel queries, gets a week to respond

Twitter stonewalls Parliamentary panel queries, gets a week to respond

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 27: Latest News
Advertisement