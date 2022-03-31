Three arrested with 12 kg explosives in Rajasthan, five detained

The Rajasthan Madhya Pradesh Police have arrested three people and detained five after explosives weighing 12 kg were seized from a car at Nimbahera in Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh district in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, said officials.

Rajasthan’s Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) officials said that on Wednesday night, the Chittorgarh police were conducting checks at a checkpoint and they stopped a vehicle. Upon checking the vehicle, said the officials, they found explosives weighing around 12 kg, three watches with batteries and three connectors with wires, among other things.

A case was lodged at Sadar Nimbahera under various sections of the Explosive Substances Act, 1908, and The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

ATS officials said that based on the questioning of the three arrested, it detained three from Tonk and Chittorgarh in Rajasthan two from Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh.

All those detained and arrested in Rajasthan have been brought to Jaipur while the two picked up in Madhya Pradesh are being questioned by ATS, Madhya Pradesh, said officials.



Officials said that they are investigating the “conspiracy of the terror module, and whether they are affiliated with a terrorist organisation” adding that National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Intelligence Bureau (IB) have been kept in the know of thinfs.