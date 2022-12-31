Theft at MP Hanuman Beniwal’s Jaipur house; 3 detained

The Jaipur police on Friday detained three minors after theft was reported at the house of Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) convener and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal’s residence in Jaipur. The theft was reported in the wee hours of Friday.

As per the police complaint, the RLP founder had last visited his home on December 25 and left the next day. However, when some of his staff reached the government quarters around 10 pm on Thursday, they found the office and residence broken into.

Taking to Twitter, Beniwal said, “Today, a case of theft came to my notice at my government residence in Jalupura, Jaipur. As soon as I got information of the incident, I went to the spot and talked to the Home Secretary and gave him all the details.”

“The law and order situation in the state has collapsed and thieves and criminals are committing crimes fearlessly,” he said.

As per the FIR, the thieves stole Rs 1.5 lakh in cash, two sets of silver utensils, two gold rings, four gold bangles, a water bottle made of silver — bottle being the party’s symbol, a silver crown, 50 silver coins, two watches, five blankets, five mattresses, four quilts, and even utensils from the kitchen.

Paris Deshmukh, DCP (Jaipur North), said the police checked “hundreds” of CCTV cameras to zero in on the accused and detained three minors “within 24 hours” of the FIR. He said the police have also partially recovered the stolen items from them, while efforts are on to nab other accused.