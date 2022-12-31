scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 30, 2022

Theft at MP Hanuman Beniwal’s Jaipur house; 3 detained

“The law and order situation in the state has collapsed and thieves and criminals are committing crimes fearlessly,” Beniwal said.

As per the police complaint, the RLP founder had last visited his home on December 25 and left the next day. (File)
Listen to this article
Theft at MP Hanuman Beniwal’s Jaipur house; 3 detained
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Jaipur police on Friday detained three minors after theft was reported at the house of Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) convener and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal’s residence in Jaipur. The theft was reported in the wee hours of Friday.

As per the police complaint, the RLP founder had last visited his home on December 25 and left the next day. However, when some of his staff reached the government quarters around 10 pm on Thursday, they found the office and residence broken into.

Taking to Twitter, Beniwal said, “Today, a case of theft came to my notice at my government residence in Jalupura, Jaipur. As soon as I got information of the incident, I went to the spot and talked to the Home Secretary and gave him all the details.”

“The law and order situation in the state has collapsed and thieves and criminals are committing crimes fearlessly,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Mark of Respect
Delhi Confidential: Mark of Respect
UPSC Key- December 30, 2022: Why you should read ‘Remote Electronic Votin...
UPSC Key- December 30, 2022: Why you should read ‘Remote Electronic Votin...
Italy to Israel: How 2022 has been the year of right-wing politics
Italy to Israel: How 2022 has been the year of right-wing politics
Delhi Confidential | India On Post: Serbia releases stamp to mark nation&...
Delhi Confidential | India On Post: Serbia releases stamp to mark nation&...

As per the FIR, the thieves stole Rs 1.5 lakh in cash, two sets of silver utensils, two gold rings, four gold bangles, a water bottle made of silver — bottle being the party’s symbol, a silver crown, 50 silver coins, two watches, five blankets, five mattresses, four quilts, and even utensils from the kitchen.

More from Jaipur

Paris Deshmukh, DCP (Jaipur North), said the police checked “hundreds” of CCTV cameras to zero in on the accused and detained three minors “within 24 hours” of the FIR. He said the police have also partially recovered the stolen items from them, while efforts are on to nab other accused.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 31-12-2022 at 01:19 IST
Next Story

Questions over Ajit Pawar again as he gets govt aircraft for dash to Mumbai

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 30: Latest News
Advertisement
close