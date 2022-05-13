Tension in Hanumangarh after clash injures VHP man, 7 arrested for attack

Tension gripped parts of Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan after a VHP leader was injured, reportedly in a clash with people from another community, on Wednesday night, officials said on Thursday. Seven people were arrested for the attack “within hours”, district collector Nathmal Didel said.

Didel said additional police personnel were deployed after the administration learnt that some protesters, purportedly from the majority community and irate at the injury suffered by VHP leader Satveer Saharan, had distributed sticks and engaged in inflammatory speeches. He said petrol was recovered from some of them.

Police conducted a flag march on Thursday morning and a peace committee meeting was held in the evening, Didel said.

Saharan, prakhand adhyaksh of VHP, is recuperating at hospital and is said to be stable. He suffered injuries on the head, officials said, adding that one person from the other side also received minor injuries.

The incident took place in Nohar tehsil on Wednesday night, following which internet services were suspended in Nohar, Bhadra and Rawatsar tehsils of the district, officials said. District collector Didel said by Thursday night the situation was brought under control and internet services were restored in Bhadra and Rawatsar tehsils.