Teaching activities for classes 1-8 in Jaipur suspended

In the wake of increasing Covid-19 cases in Jaipur, the Rajasthan government on Sunday decided to suspend regular teaching activities in schools in the state capital from Monday till January 9 for classes 1-8.

The new guidelines were issued on Sunday after a review meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on the Covid-19 situation.

The government said in an official release that in other districts, respective district collectors and officials will take a decision on the issue after discussing with officials from the education department.

The release said that students will have to take prior permission from parents before attending classes physically. Parents who don’t wish to send their children for physical classes can’t be forced to do so and the institutes will have to offer the option of online classes, said the release.

The head of schools and colleges will also have to ensure that all students above 18 years of age are fully vaccinated by January 31.

The government also reduced the number of people in weddings to 100 persons, without counting musical band members. It also limited the number of people in funerals to 20 persons.

Organisers of weddings will also have to videograph the event which should be made available to the administration when asked.

The government said that flowers and other materials needed for ritual worship will not be allowed in religious places, where social distancing will have to be ensured.

The government said that the night curfew between 11pm and 5pm everyday will remain in place.

All international passengers coming to Rajasthan will have to undergo RT-PCR tests after reaching Jaipur airport. Till the time the result of the report turns out to be negative, the passengers will have to undergo institutional/home quarantine for seven days.

Domestic travellers will be required to produce either a double dose vaccination certificate or an RT-PCR negative report done within 72 hours.

The government said that the new guidelines issued on Sunday will be applicable from January 7 while the order to close schools in Jaipur will come into effect immediately.

Rajasthan saw a total of 355 cases across the state on Sunday of which 224 cases are from Jaipur, with the capital recording the majority of cases.