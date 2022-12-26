Teachers’ recruitment paper leak: BJP, RLP hold protest across Rajasthan

The Opposition BJP and the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) on Monday held protests across Rajasthan against the 2nd grade teachers’ recruitment examination paper leak.

A total of 55 people have been arrested after the paper was leaked a few hours before the examination was to begin on Saturday morning.

The BJP and the RLP held protests separately in the state and demanded a CBI inquiry in the case.

Also Read | Paper leak leads to cancellation of teachers recruitment exam in Rajasthan; 44 held

“A CBI inquiry should be ordered into the matter. It is the 11th paper that has been leaked in the state under the Congress rule. This is a betrayal with the candidates,” BJP MLA Vasudev Devnani told reporters in Ajmer.

BJP MP Bhagirath Choudhary and other party leaders participated in the protests, which were held in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota and other districts of the state.

Also Read | RPSC postpones Senior Teacher Competitive Exam 2022 GK paper to Jan 29

The recruitment examination that was to be conducted by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission was cancelled soon after it began on Saturday morning.

Police in Udaipur had intercepted a bus in which 37 students were allegedly solving questions with the help of experts a few hours before the exam was to begin. They were allegedly provided the paper by one Suresh Vishnoi, according to police