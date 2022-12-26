scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 26, 2022

Teachers’ recruitment paper leak: BJP, RLP hold protest across Rajasthan

BJP MP Bhagirath Choudhary and other party leaders participated in the protests, which were held in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota and other districts of the state.

BJP workers and police came face-to-face as they protest against the state government over the RPSC paper leak case in Ajmer.(ANI)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

The Opposition BJP and the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) on Monday held protests across Rajasthan against the 2nd grade teachers’ recruitment examination paper leak.

A total of 55 people have been arrested after the paper was leaked a few hours before the examination was to begin on Saturday morning.
The BJP and the RLP held protests separately in the state and demanded a CBI inquiry in the case.

Also Read |Paper leak leads to cancellation of teachers recruitment exam in Rajasthan; 44 held

“A CBI inquiry should be ordered into the matter. It is the 11th paper that has been leaked in the state under the Congress rule. This is a betrayal with the candidates,” BJP MLA Vasudev Devnani told reporters in Ajmer.

BJP MP Bhagirath Choudhary and other party leaders participated in the protests, which were held in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota and other districts of the state.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | Looking back at 2022: Inflation plays havoc in India an...
ExplainSpeaking | Looking back at 2022: Inflation plays havoc in India an...
Delhi Confidential: Congress leader’s tweet on Atal Bihari Vajpayee...
Delhi Confidential: Congress leader’s tweet on Atal Bihari Vajpayee...
Window for FTAs shrinks as India braces for set of non-tariff barriers
Window for FTAs shrinks as India braces for set of non-tariff barriers
Also Read |RPSC postpones Senior Teacher Competitive Exam 2022 GK paper to Jan 29

The recruitment examination that was to be conducted by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission was cancelled soon after it began on Saturday morning.

More from Jaipur

Police in Udaipur had intercepted a bus in which 37 students were allegedly solving questions with the help of experts a few hours before the exam was to begin. They were allegedly provided the paper by one Suresh Vishnoi, according to police

First published on: 26-12-2022 at 04:56:22 pm
Next Story

Rahul Gandhi still living in 1962, says Union minister Anurag Thakur on Congress leader’s China-Pak comments

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 26: Latest News
Advertisement
close