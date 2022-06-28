Udaipur murder: Internet snapped, police ramp up security as city remains tense

A tailor in Rajasthan’s Udaipur was hacked to death on Tuesday by two persons allegedly for posting a social media statement in favour of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, who had made controversial remarks about Prophet Mohammad.

One of the assailants, who was identified as Mohammad Riyaz, pulled out a cleaver and attacked the tailor, identified as Kanhaiyalal, on his neck, while the other accused recorded the crime on his mobile phone. In another video, the duo was seen boasting about the “beheading” before issuing “a warning” to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Here are the key developments:

🔴 The assailants have been apprehended from Rajsamand district.

🔴 Around 600 police personnel have been sent to Udaipur to maintain law and order, and internet services have been snapped in the area.

🔴 Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has condemned the “heinous murder”, terming it as a proof of the gruesome form of bigotry. He also assured strict punishment for those involved in the crime. Gehlot further said there is communal tension in the country and the prime minister should address the people.

🔴 Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed his shock over the incident saying “Brutalism in the name of religion cannot be tolerated.” He also called for strictest punishment for the culprits.

उदयपुर में हुई जघन्य हत्या से मैं बेहद स्तब्ध हूं। धर्म के नाम पर बर्बरता बर्दाश्त नहीं की जा सकती। इस हैवानियत से आतंक फैलाने वालों को तुरंत सख़्त सज़ा मिले। हम सभी को साथ मिलकर नफ़रत को हराना है। मेरी सभी से अपील है, कृपया शांति और भाईचारा बनाए रखें। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 28, 2022

🔴 Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poona, addressing media, said the incident was not only an attack on Kanhaiyalal but also an attack on the entire Hindu society.

🔴 AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi condemned the murder in Udaipur, saying that “there can be no justification for the crime.” He also demanded the state government to take the strictest possible action against the perpetrators.

I condemn the gruesome murder in Udaipur Rajasthan. There can be no justification for it. Our party’s consistent stand is to oppose such violence. No one can take law in their own hands. We demand that the state govt takes strictest possible action. Rule of law must be upheld 1/3 — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) June 28, 2022

🔴 Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra termed the incident as “unfortunate” and appealed to the public to maintain peace and communal harmony. The district administration has been directed to take strict action against the culprits, the Raj Bhavan said in a statement.

उदयपुर में हुई घटना अत्यंत दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है। माननीय राज्यपाल श्री कलराज मिश्र जी ने जनता से साम्प्रदायिक सौहार्द एवं शांति बनाए रखने की अपील की है तथा दोषियों के विरुद्ध सख़्त कार्यवाही करने के निर्देश ज़िला प्रशासन को दिए हैं। — Raj Bhavan Rajasthan (@RajBhavanJaipur) June 28, 2022

🔴 Congress leader Sachin Pilot condemned the murder of the youth in Udaipur saying the perpetrators of this inhuman act should be punished severely. He also appealed to the people to maintain peace and brotherhood.