Suspected Pak phone numbers recovered from PFI member arrested in Rajasthan: Police

July 9, 2022 8:18:43 am
Some suspected Pakistani phone numbers were recovered from the mobile phone of a Popular Front of India (PFI) member who was arrested in the Bhilwara district recently, police said on Friday.
Accused Abdul Salam is currently under judicial custody, police sources said.
He was arrested under Section 151 of CrPC (arrest to prevent commissioning of a cognizable offences) on Wednesday after he got into a heated argument with police officers when they were patrolling in the Sanganer area, Circle Officer Ramchandra Choudhary said.
When his phone was examined, some Pakistani numbers were recovered, he said.
Subscriber Only Stories
The local police have alerted the intelligence branch, another official said, adding the matter is being probed further.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Jaipur News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-