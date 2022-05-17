Supreme Court collegium recommends Justice SS Shinde as Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court

The Supreme Court Collegium Tuesday recommended the name of Justice S S Shinde as the new Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court.

Following Justice Akil Kureshi’s retirement on March 5 this year, Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava, the senior-most Judge of the Rajasthan High Court, has been the acting Chief Justice of the High Court.

Chief Justice Akil Kureshi’s emotional farewell address had made waves. Among other things, he had said that he considers the government’s negative perception of him as a certificate of independence and that he leaves with his “pride intact” and “conscience clear”.

Read | Rajasthan HC asks police to stop sedition probe against TV journalist Aman Chopra

Born on August 2, 1960, Justice Shinde completed his LLB course from Marathwada University (now Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University) at Aurangabad, Maharashtra and obtained LLM degrees from Pune University and from Warwick University in the United Kingdom.

On April 9, 1987, he was enrolled as an advocate on the roll of the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa and started practice as an advocate in the High Court of Bombay – Aurangabad Bench — in November 1989.

In November 1995, he was appointed as an Assistant Government Pleader/Additional Public Prosecutor of Government of Maharashtra in the High Court of Bombay, Aurangabad Bench. Then on October 29, 1997, he was appointed as an Additional Government Advocate in the office of the Government Advocate to represent Maharashtra in the Supreme Court of India, New Delhi.

As the in-charge government advocate, he worked from May 16, 2002 to represent Maharashtra in the Supreme Court of India in civil as well as in criminal matters and argued several cases, including special leave petitions, civil appeals/criminal appeals, writ petitions, public interest litigation and transfer petitions etc till the elevation as a judge of the High Court of Bombay.

He was elevated as an Additional Judge of the Bombay High Court on March 17, 2008 and confirmed as a permanent judge.