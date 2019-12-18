Sub-inspector, constable killed in accident on Jaipur-Delhi highway

“They were on their way to New Delhi from Jaipur in a private vehicle in connection with the investigation of a case,” the police said. “They were on their way to New Delhi from Jaipur in a private vehicle in connection with the investigation of a case,” the police said.

A sub-inspector and a constable were killed when their car met with an accident on the Jaipur-Delhi highway in this district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred under the Chandwaji police station area. Sub inspector Suman, posted with Jaipur’s Chitrakoot police station, and a constable died in the accident, police said.

“They were on their way to New Delhi from Jaipur in a private vehicle in connection with the investigation of a case,” the police said.

