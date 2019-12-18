Sub-inspector, constable killed in accident on Jaipur-Delhi highway

By: PTI | Jaipur | Published: December 18, 2019 2:12:53 pm
A sub-inspector and a constable were killed when their car met with an accident on the Jaipur-Delhi highway in this district on Wednesday, police said.
The incident occurred under the Chandwaji police station area. Sub inspector Suman, posted with Jaipur’s Chitrakoot police station, and a constable died in the accident, police said.
“They were on their way to New Delhi from Jaipur in a private vehicle in connection with the investigation of a case,” the police said.
For all the latest Jaipur News, download Indian Express App