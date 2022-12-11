Students pledge to ‘uproot Cong’, govt school head suspended

Schoolchildren in a government school in Jhalawar were administered an oath to keep voting for the BJP for 25 years. This comes at a time when the BJP is holding ‘Jan Aakrosh Yatra’ across the state. The school head, Sitaram Meena, has since been suspended.

The incident took place on Friday at the government upper primary school in Maharajpura under Manohar Thana area.

In a viral video, a party leader is seen administering the oath to the kids – said to have been of Classes I till V – sitting under a tent. The oath is heard thus: “Ration nahi dene wali, sarkar ko, 25 varsh, ukhad phenkne ka, sankalp lete hain. Aur 25 saal tak Bhajapa ko vote dete rahenge (We pledge to uproot this government, which doesn’t give ration, for 25 years, and to keep voting for BJP for 25 years).” On his part, Meena claimed ignorance of BJP programme.