Instructions given to stop mining activities in Bharatpur’s Pasopa village: Rajasthan CM Gehlot

August 1, 2022 7:24:16 am
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said instructions have been given by his government to stop all mining activities in Pasopa village of Bharatpur and the land will be transferred to the forest department.
Gehlot met seers, public representatives and a delegation of villagers from Pasopa and nearby villages at the chief minister’s residence here and assured them that all their demands will be fulfilled.
In a statement, the chief minister said keeping in mind the demand of the seers, the government has already given in-principle consent to ban all types of mining in the area, which is of religious importance. Despite this, the death of Mahant Vijaydas is unfortunate, he added.
Das immolated himself earlier this month during a protest against mining activities in the area.
Subscriber Only Stories
The chief minister said instructions have been issued by the government to stop all mining activities in the area, adding that the land will be transferred to the forest department.
He said earlier also, on the demand of seers, the government had closed mines in the area and currently, the process to close 46 mines and shift those elsewhere is on.
The delegation demanded that the process be completed in two months and the government assured it of positive action within the time frame, the statement said.
Gehlot said it takes time to convince the villagers whose livelihood is dependent on the mines but still, the work has progressed rapidly.
The delegation also presented its demands to the chief minister for the protection of the hills of the Brij region and for various development works at Pasopa.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Jaipur News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Explained: ITR filing deadline about to run out, this what you need to know if you haven’t filed your return yet
Naysayers are wrong, India does have success storiesPremium
Latest News
Tamil Nadu: Flood alert on areas along Mettur Dam sounded
Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu presents President’s Colours to Tamil Nadu police
Madras HC gives green light for virtual wedding of Indian woman, US man
Chennai Power cut today: These areas in Chennai will face a power cut; Check timings here
PM and President’s photos in govt ads: Supreme Court ruling, High Court interpretation
‘This government uses bulldozers on the ground and bulldozes us inside Parliament’
August 1, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Bill To Curb Press
On food inflation, the humble tomato has challenged the mighty RBI
Cloud in Ranchi
Explained: India’s unique jobs crisis
Naysayers are wrong, India does have success stories
Lawyer in PILs against CM Soren arrested in Kolkata