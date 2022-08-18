scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 18, 2022

State Congress to give Rs 20 lakh compensation; efforts on to fast track trial: Rajasthan CM on 9-year-old Dalit boy’s death

Apart from the compensation amount provided as per the SC-ST Act and from the Chief Minister’s relief fund, an additional amount of Rs 20 lakh is being given to the victim's family by the State Congress Committee, Ashok Ghelot said.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
August 18, 2022 12:15:03 pm
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (File)

Weeks after a 9-year-old Dalit boy was killed in Rajasthan’s Jalore district, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said that a financial aid of Rs 20 lakh will be given to the bereaved family by the State Congress Committee and efforts are being made by his administration to fast-track the trial.

“The entire nation is hurt by the death of a 9-year-old innocent child in Jalore,” Gehlot tweeted. Apart from the compensation amount provided as per the SC-ST Act and from the Chief Minister’s relief fund, an additional amount of Rs 20 lakh is being given to the victim’s family by the State Congress Committee, the Congress leader said.

The victim’s family members alleged that he died after being assaulted by his teacher, who got infuriated upon seeing him drinking water from a pot meant for upper-caste people. According to the police, the teacher was arrested and booked for murder and under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

“This matter has been taken up under the Case Officer Scheme so that fast track trial can be conducted,” CM Gehlot added on Twitter. He said that the government was also looking into the possibility of providing one member of the bereaved family with a job.

Chief Minister Gehlot was in the eye of a political storm following the death of the 9-year-old last month. The Opposition BJP, as well as a section of leaders from his own party, slammed the leader over the “rising number of atrocities against Dalits” in the state. Earlier, Congress leader Panachand Meghwal submitted his resignation letter to Gehlot, saying he doesn’t have the right to remain a legislator if he can’t protect his community. “When we fail to protect the rights of our community… we have no right to remain in the post. After listening to my inner voice, I resign from the post of MLA so that I can serve the community without any position,” said Meghwal, the Baran-Atru MLA, in his resignation letter.

