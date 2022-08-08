3 dead, 2 injured in stampede at temple in Rajasthan’s Sikar

Updated: August 8, 2022 8:19:44 am
At least three people have died and two have been injured in a stampede at Khatu Shyam Temple in Rajasthan’s Sikar district on Monday morning.
Rajasthan | Three people died, several injured at Khatu Shyamji Temple in Sikar where a stampede occurred during a monthly fair, earlier this morning. Two injured people referred to a hospital in Jaipur. Police present at the spot. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/bgnL9sRr1j
— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) August 8, 2022
The stampede occurred during a monthly fair at the temple, news agency ANI reported. The two injured were taken to a hospital in Jaipur. Photos circulating on social media following the incident showed that police has been deployed to bring the situation under control.
This is a developing story
