Sri Ganganagar gangrape case: Police say viral video from UP, not Rajasthan; outrage mounts

Officials said that the team, conducting a thorough investigation based on technical evidence, CCTV footage, inspection of the crime scene, and the victim's identification, has so far arrested 14 accused, including one hotel owner and two hotel managers (File photo)

Public outrage over the alleged gangrape of a minor girl in Sri Ganganagar in June continued on Sunday, with demands for strict action against the accused.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Police has clarified that the viral video of a minor girl crying on a hospital bed with her family is from Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, and not related to the Sri Ganganagar case.

“What you believe to be true is a rumour,” posted the Rajasthan Police on X, attaching the blurred video along with a text and a video statement put out by Hardoi police.

According to Hari Shankar, SP Sri Ganganagar, on June 22, a woman told the personnel at the RIICO police outpost that when she returned from work on June 18, she found her 13-year-old daughter missing.