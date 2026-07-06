Sri Ganganagar gangrape case: Police say viral video from UP, not Rajasthan; outrage mounts

Officials said that the team, conducting a thorough investigation based on technical evidence, CCTV footage, inspection of the crime scene, and the victim's identification, has so far arrested 14 accused, including one hotel owner and two hotel managers (File photo)
Public outrage over the alleged gangrape of a minor girl in Sri Ganganagar in June continued on Sunday, with demands for strict action against the accused.
Meanwhile, Rajasthan Police has clarified that the viral video of a minor girl crying on a hospital bed with her family is from Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, and not related to the Sri Ganganagar case.
“What you believe to be true is a rumour,” posted the Rajasthan Police on X, attaching the blurred video along with a text and a video statement put out by Hardoi police.
According to Hari Shankar, SP Sri Ganganagar, on June 22, a woman told the personnel at the RIICO police outpost that when she returned from work on June 18, she found her 13-year-old daughter missing.
During the police raid on June 23, the girl was rescued from a hotel. Police also detained the hotel operator, and two employees were brought to the police station.
“The rape was revealed when the officer of the women’s police station counselled the victim,” the SP said. An FIR was lodged, and the probe was handed over to Kailash Dan, DSP, Women’s Crime Prevention Cell, Sri Ganganagar.
Considering the nature of the case, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was also formed under the supervision of Deepak Kumar, Additional SP, Sri Ganganagar, and Neelam Chaudhary, Additional SP, Women’s Crime Investigation Cell.
Story continues below this ad
Officials said that the team, conducting a thorough investigation based on technical evidence, CCTV footage, inspection of the crime scene, and the victim’s identification, has so far arrested 14 accused, including one hotel owner and two hotel managers. The arrested include Mayank, 20; Hardeep Singh, 38; Ram Babu, 27 years; Sachin Kumar; 18 and Gurpal alias Guri, 18.
On July 1, the district administration demolished three hotels where the girl was allegedly raped.
Hotel Khunger, Joy Inn and Hotel Sapphire were demolished citing violation of building byelaws. The 13-year-old girl was found captive at one of these hotels. The girl was allegedly gang raped by at least two dozen men for five days.
“Fourteen accused have been arrested in the case so far. Investigation is ongoing, and anyone found guilty will face strict legal action. No accused will be spared. The hotels were demolished in violation of building bye-laws,” SP Hari Shankar said.
Initial investigation revealed that the hotel owner and manager were allegedly keeping her confined at the premises and enabled her gangrape by calling several men to the hotel, police said.
Hamza Khan is a seasoned Correspondent for The Indian Express, specifically reporting from the diverse and politically dynamic state of Rajasthan. Based in Jaipur, he provides high-authority coverage on the state's governance, legal landscape, and social issues, directly supporting the "Journalism of Courage" ethos of the publication.
Expertise
Politics & Governance: Comprehensive tracking of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, including policy changes (e.g., the Right to Health Bill and Anti-Mob Lynching Bills), bypoll dynamics, and the shifting power structures between the BJP and Congress. ... Read More