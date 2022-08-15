scorecardresearch
Monday, August 15, 2022

Speeding truck kills 5 ‘padayatris’, injures 4 in Rajasthan

The pilgrims were walking from Bhilwara to a temple in Jaisalmer's Ramdevra. The accident took place at around 1 am when they were crossing the road to get some food in Rohat police station limits, the police said.

By: PTI | Jaipur |
August 15, 2022 12:30:10 pm
while three pilgrims Pappu, Girdhari and Pawan died on the spot, two others Sushila and Paras succumbed to injuries at the hospital in Jodhpur (File)

Five pilgrims died and four were injured as a truck ran over them during their ‘padayatra’ in Rajasthan’s Pali district early on Monday, police said.

The pilgrims were walking from Bhilwara to a temple in Jaisalmer’s Ramdevra. The accident took place at around 1 am when they were crossing the road to get some food in Rohat police station limits, the police said.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla expressed grief over the incident. “The death of people going from Bhilwara’s Raipur area to Ramdevra is very sad,” he said.

Birla, MP from the state’s Kota-Bundi seat, also wished a speedy recovery of those injured.

Rohat police station SHO Uday Singh said while three pilgrims Pappu, Girdhari and Pawan died on the spot, two others Sushila and Paras succumbed to injuries at the hospital in Jodhpur.

The four injured — Narayan, Jagdish, Balu and Mukesh — are under treatment, he said.
Search for the truck and its driver is on, the SHO said.

First published on: 15-08-2022 at 12:30:10 pm

