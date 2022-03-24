Sought LS ticket for Vaibhav even though high command was not in favour, says Pilot

Former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Wednesday said that he sought a Lok Sabha ticket for Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s son Vaibhav Gehlot even though the party high command was not in favour of selecting him.

Talking to journalists on the side-lines of a programme at Maharani College in Jaipur, Pilot said that the party high command was not in favour of fielding Vaibhav since he was a sitting Chief Minister’s son “but I was the [state] Congress president and us samay mujhe laga ki mujhe uski pairvi karni chahiye (and I felt then that I should lobby for him).”

“The high command, like I said, was not in favour, that only a single name has come [from Jodhpur Lok Sabha seat] and is [the son] of sitting Chief Minister, but at that time I lobbied for Vaibhav),” Pilot said.

“I told both Rahul ji and Sonia ji that he has worked in my [party state] unit so I believe that he should be given a chance because he had vied for a ticket earlier too but the party could not give him a ticket. I didn’t want that while I was the [state] president – and Ashok ji had just been elected CM – his [Ashok Gehlot’s] morale be hurt. Hence I completely lobbied and in the CEC, I asked both Rahul ji and Sonia ji that Vaibhav should be given a ticket.” Vaibhav was General Secretary in the party’s state unit when Pilot was at the helm.

“He contested elections and we could not win the election and lost the election by a wide margin,” Pilot said, pointing out that the party also gave ticket to the then Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s son Nakul Nath, who went on to win the LS poll. Vaibhav lost to Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat by over 2.7 lakh votes.

Pilot made the comments when his response was sought regarding a cheating FIR filed against Vaibhav in Nashik in Maharashtra. While Vaibhav has denied the allegations, Pilot said that Vaibhav has “clarified” on the issue and that that should be sufficient.

Vaibhav’s candidature has been the bone of contention between Ashok Gehlot and Pilot since long, even before his name was selected by the Central Election Committee (CEC) in 2019.

As far back as March 2019, Pilot had said that it will be better if the party doesn’t opt for kin of current and former public representatives in choosing candidates. The same evening, March 5, 2019, CM said that, “Had I wanted to give him (Vaibhav) an opportunity, I would have given it 10 years ago. I have always told him I’m the Chief Minister and woh mere khaate mein nahin aata (it’s not up to me).”

Following a rout, Gehlot senior was targeted for spending too much time in Jodhpur and Rahul Gandhi is learnt to have told the CWC that Gehlot had spent about a week campaigning for his son in Jodhpur while neglecting the rest of the state. Then in June 2019, about a year before Pilot led a rebellion against Gehlot, Gehlot had said that Pilot should take the responsibility for Vaibhav’s loss.

In veiled comments at Gehlot, Pilot also said Wednesday that people in all kinds of professions want to stay in their chair but it happens more so in politics. “Those who stay insecure can’t work properly and nor do they have a heart big enough to take along people with them,” Pilot said. He said that the country and the society have moved forward and the aspirations of youth have increased and things are not what they were 20 years ago, and hence, if you go among people with “old” ideas, then they will reject you.

On the political appointments made by Gehlot, he said that the ratio between “adhikari” (officials) versus Congress workers has improved. “Earlier it was one sided but now there was intervention from Delhi and the party and steps have been taken in the right direction,” he said.