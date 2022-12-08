scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 08, 2022

Ahead of birthday, Sonia Gandhi reaches Ranthambore

Sonia Gandhi will be celebrating her birthday on December 9, Friday, in Sawai Madhopur, which will also be a break day for the Yatra.

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi arrived in Jaipur Thursday, a day ahead of her birthday Friday.

From Jaipur, Sonia went to Sawai Madhopur where she will stay at Shergarh resort in Ranthambore. Her daughter and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi also reached Ranthambore by road while Rahul Gandhi also took a break from Bharat Jodo Yatra and joined them Thursday.

On Thursday, the Yatra started from a temple a little after 6 am and halted at Kota’s Bhadana village around 11.30 am. As per the schedule, the yatris will stay for the night at Gurli village. Unlike other days, there was no Yatra Thursday evening with Friday being a rest day.

First published on: 08-12-2022 at 06:28:46 pm
