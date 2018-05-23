Soldier dies of blast injury at Jodhpur camp

The police in Jodhpur said that the incident took place on Monday night. (Representational) The police in Jodhpur said that the incident took place on Monday night. (Representational)

A soldier posted in Jodhpur succumbed to injuries sustained in a blast, Army officers said on Tuesday. While details regarding the blast were not immediately available, officers said a probe has been ordered.

“In an unfortunate incident Lance Naik Gunasekhar P posted at a unit in Jodhpur expired on 21 May 2018. Lance Naik Gunasekhar P was brought dead at Military Hospital Jodhpur after he sustained injuries in a blast. Inquiry has been instituted in the event by the army,” said Defence Spokesperson Lt Col Manish Ojha in a statement to the media.

“Prima facie it appears that the injuries of the soldier were caused by some explosive substance although the circumstances are still unclear. A team from the forensic science laboratory (FSL) is helping us with the investigation,” said Sudhir Chaudhary, circle officer, Jodhpur east.

The police said that a case under section 174 of CrPC (unnatural death) has been registered in the matter.

