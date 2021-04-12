Smugglers flee after chase in Bhilwara; 2 constables killed: Police

Sharma added that the firing took place when the police were chasing the miscreants.

Two police constables were killed in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district late on Saturday night after smugglers opened fire on the police during routine checking at 2 places.

“The firing was carried out by smugglers at doda post. Around 7-8 smugglers were involved who were in 3-4 cars. We are in the process of identifying the criminals. The firings took place in two separate areas separated by 30-40 kilometres-Kotri and Raila. Unfortunately, two of our jawans died on the spot as a result of the firing,” said Bhilwara SP Vikas Sharma.

The deceased constables were identified as Omkar Raika and Pawan Chaudhary.

Bhilwara Additional SP Chanchal Mishra was quoted by PTI saying no arrests have been made so far.

A pick-up truck carrying narcotic substances has been recovered from Raila police station area whereas another SUV has also been recovered which the accused left behind during a chase.

The Opposition BJP slammed the Congress government in Rajasthan over the death of the constables. “The law and order system in Rajasthan is at its lowest where apart from the public and women, even police officials themselves are not secured. At the same time, incidents of murder, rape, smuggling and dacoity have become common. When will crime in the state be controlled? The government should answer,” former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje wrote on Twitter in Hindi, also condoling the deceased police personnel.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot too expressed his condolences over the incident.

“I offer my condolences to the two brave jawans of Rajasthan police, Pawan Choudhary and Omkar Raika who died in the criminal incident in Bhilwara,” Gehlot posted on Twitter in Hindi and offered prayers for their sacrifice.

(With PTI inputs)