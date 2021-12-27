scorecardresearch
Sunday, December 26, 2021
SKM not contesting any polls, says Rakesh Tikait

🔴 Tikait’s comments comes days after 22 farmer organisations, who were a part of the (SKM) that spearheaded the year-long farmers’ agitation, announced they will contest all the 117 seats in the forthcoming Assembly elections in Punjab.

By: Express News Service | Jaipur |
December 27, 2021 4:08:32 am
Tikait asserted that he does not want to join politics.

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said on Sunday that the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) will not contest any elections.

“Samyukt Kisan Morcha is not contesting any elections. Some people have gone on four month’s leave. What can we do if someone wants to play cards or visit Mussoorie? After four months we will see who went, what all did they do, where all did they go. We have a meeting on January 15, we will speak on January 15,” said Tikait in Jaipur.

Tikait asserted that he does not want to join politics.

“The government is also there and the farmers are also there. We will speak with them,” said Tikait, reacting to the reported statement of Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, who said that the government took a “step back” and “will move forward again” while talking about the three farm laws during an event on Friday.

