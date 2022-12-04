Sikar gangster killing: A farmer, he took loans to educate his four kids: kin of man killed in crossfire

When 45-year-old Tarachand Kadwasra started for Sikar from his village in Rajasthan’s Nagaur district on Saturday, he packed home-cooked food for his 20-year-old daughter, who is enrolled at a coaching institute in Sikar, preparing for NEET.

But hours later, Kadwasra’s lifeless body was lying just metres away from the coaching centre in Sikar, while his daughter kept trying to revive him but to no avail.

Kadwasra, a father to four (three daughters and a son), was killed after being caught in the crossfire during the murder of gangster Raju Theth on Saturday. According to the police, the assailants of Theth had shot Kadwasra before snatching the car he was driving to flee the murder spot.

“We had parked the car just outside the coaching centre when we heard the sound of bullets being fired. People around us started running. My brother was sitting in the driver’s seat when the miscreants came near him and fired indiscriminately. Moments before he was shot, he had called up his daughter and asked her to come out of the coaching centre as we had reached,” Kadwasra’s cousin Ramniwas, an eyewitness in the case, told The Indian Express on Sunday.

Ramniwas had accompanied Kadwasra, a farmer, to Sikar from their village Dotani in Nagaur district.

“My brother had come to Sikar to meet his daughter and also to pay her coaching fee. His daughter had appeared for NEET once before and she was about to appear for her second attempt. Tarachand always spoke about his dream of educating his three daughters. He took loans to ensure that he could pay their tuition fee. His eldest daughter is preparing for the exam of a physical training instructor, while the youngest one is in Kota, preparing for the JEE. His son is 15 years old and is in school,” said Shivjiram, his another cousin who is currently in Sikar.

Shivjiram said Kadwasra would spend around Rs 7 lakh every year on his children’s education. The family is presently staging a dharna in Sikar, demanding compensation and government jobs for his children.

“His only focus was to educate his children and he wanted his daughter to be a doctor. The family and Tarachand’s children now stare at an uncertain future after his death. It is our demand that along with a compensation of Rs 50 lakh, the government gives government jobs to two of Tarachand’s daughters,” said Shivjiram.

The Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government has been slammed by opposition parties BJP and RLP, along with some of its own MLAs, for the death of Kadwasra.

Till late Sunday evening, politicians, including RLP leader and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal, were holding talks with the Sikar administration over demands of the family.

“It is a failure of the administration that an innocent man has been shot in broad daylight,” Shivjiram added.