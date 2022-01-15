Severely injured Alwar girl stable after surgery, Opp slams police for no arrests in rape FIR

Standing in the driveway of a Jaipur hospital where a mentally challenged girl is being treated for severe wounds caused by an alleged sexual assault, her uncle says, “We want justice. Humko insaaf milna chahiye aur jo darinde hain unko saza milni chahiye, jaldi se jaldi pakad mein aana chahiye (We should get justice and those evil men who did this should be caught and punished as soon as possible).”

In the two days since the girl was found lying on a bridge in Alwar bleeding profusely from near her private parts, the 15-year-old’s plight has set off a political firestorm as well, with the BJP accusing Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of ignoring the assault in a state ruled by the Congress, even as she fights on a pro-women plank in Uttar Pradesh.

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who visited the hospital where the girl is admitted, said: “Doctors say what happened with ‘Nirbhaya’ (the 2012 Delhi gangrape victim), the barbarians have committed the same atrocity with her.” He was critical of police not being able to apprehend those behind the assault.

The Alwar police has lodged a case under the POCSO Act and the IPC Section for rape. On Friday evening, Alwar SP Tejaswani Gautam said while they were still investigating, medical reports and technical evidence indicated “ki ismein dushkarm ki sambhavana nahin hai (that there is no possibility of rape in the case)”.

She said an expert panel including doctors who performed surgery on the girl, as well as paediatricians, medical jurists, forensic medicine experts, and gynaecologists, had submitted a report on the nature of injuries. “The doctors have said three things: first, vagina and hymen are intact. Anus is also intact, and (third) injuries are not suggestive of any kind of penetrative assault.”

Dr Pramila Sharma, a surgeon at the Jaipur hospital where the girl is admitted, said the wound at the perineum “was a very extensive wound”.

On what could be the reason for her injuries, police said that with the 15-year-old unable to communicate due to her impairment, they were trying to determine it through technical and scientific evidence.

Gautam said footage from several CCTV cameras had helped them establish that after leaving home, the girl had got into an auto. She was found walking alone in different parts of the city, as well as towards the bridge where she was found, police said.

“We located the auto and have questioned the driver. The child sat in the auto by herself, from near her home, and was dropped in the city. There were other passengers in the auto, who are still being questioned,” the SP said, adding that a forensic examination of the vehicle had ruled out any assault in it.

Gautam said CCTV footage shows the girl climbed the bridge at 7:31 pm, about 300-350 metres from the spot. “What happened to her in the next 7-10 minutes is still a mystery,” the SP said, adding that this was the focus of their probe now.

The family says the girl left home alone sometime around Tuesday 2 pm on January 11. They didn’t realise she was missing till her elder sister returned from school around 4 pm and started looking for her. The family raised an alarm, and around 8.30 pm, they got a call from police that the girl had been found injured.

The 15-year-old was first taken to a hospital in Alwar, which referred her to Jaipur.

Dr Arvind Shukla, the hospital Superintendent who treated the girl, said she was brought in at 2 am on January 12. “We started treatment to stop the bleeding… She had extensive wounds.” He says they did a surgery that went on for nearly two-and-a-half hours, involving plastic surgeons to repair her injuries. “There was a big lacerated wound in the perineum area which was repaired… A colostomy was performed to bypass the intestine and prevent an infection… She is better now and conscious.”

Medical Jurist Dr Deepali Pathak, who assists in legal cases, said: “There is one big wound in the perineal region and the vaginal orifice is intact. We have not found any signs of penetration of vaginal orifice.”

The government has set up a Special Investigation Team and sent a forensic team from Jaipur to help. An ex-gratia sum of Rs 3.5 lakh has been given to the family.

Attacking Vadra in Delhi Friday, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra asked why the Congress leader “who calls herself a champion of women”, had not visited the family despite “being near Alwar” when the news broke.

On Thursday, the Congress named the mother of the victim of the Unnao sexual assault case as one of its candidates for the polls.

The state BJP has started a social media campaign over the incident, announced state-wide protests on January 17-18, and constituted a four-member committee led by party’s national secretary Alka Gurjar to “investigate” the case. The members of the delegation, apart from Rajsamand MP Diya Kumari and others, have visited the family and will head to Alwar on Saturday. On Thursday, a delegation led by Gurjar was arrested in Sawai Madhopur while on its way to meet Vadra.

In a bid for damage control, the Congress has rushed its top leaders to the hospital – including Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena, Women and Child Development Minister Mamta Bhupesh, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Tikaram Jully, Industry Minister Shakuntala Rawat (both Jully and Rawat are MLAs from Alwar), and Adarsh Nagar MLA Rafeek Khan, among others. Former Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Jitendra Singh, an ex-MP from Alwar, spoke to the family over the phone.

After the visit, Bhupesh said: “The CM himself has been monitoring the case and it was upon his instructions that I arrived here… Kyunki bachchi sirf uss parivar ki nahin, bachchi humari hai (because the girl is not just the family’s, but ours too).”

The uncle says the family doesn’t suspect anyone, nor do they bear a grudge against the government. “The treatment is going well and the administration is doing a good job in searching for the culprits,” he said.

However, the family feels forlorn in the war of words. Says the uncle, “The girl’s parents grow vegetables and wheat on someone else’s land. It is about 3 bighas and they have to give about Rs 35,000 per year to the owner, irrespective of their earnings.”