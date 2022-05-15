Sent audio clips to media in state interest, Ashok Gehlot OSD tells police

Questioned by Delhi Police for about three hours on Saturday in connection with a case of phone-tapping, Lokesh Sharma, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s Officer on Special Duty (OSD), is learnt to have told investigating officers that he forwarded the audio clips to mediapersons “in the interest of the state”.

Sharma is being questioned in connection with an FIR lodged by Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, over the leaked audio clips. The issue had rocked the Gehlot government in mid-2020, leading to a rebellion by then Deputy CM Sachin Pilot.

On Saturday, Sharma was asked 45-50 questions; the answers were sought from him in writing, it is learnt.

Asked about the reason for forwarding the audio clips to journalists, Sharma is learnt to have told the investigating officers that there was talk of money exchanging hands, and there was conspiracy to topple the democratically elected government of Gehlot, “then it is my duty to tell the public via the media” about these developments.

Sharma, it is learnt, was also asked about the source of the audio clips, and whether they were given to him by government sources or by the Chief Minister. Sharma has maintained all along that he came across the audio clips on social media.

“I am cooperating fully with the police officials and appearing in person and answering all their questions,” Sharma said. “Earlier, they had sent me summons and whenever I could not appear, I responded to them. So there is no question of me not cooperating.”

After December 6, this was Sharma’s second appearance before Delhi Police in connection with the FIR lodged by Union Jal Shakti Minister Shekhawat on March 25 last year. Shekhawat had accused Sharma and others of criminal conspiracy and “unlawfully intercepting telegraphic signals (telephonic conversation)”.

The Indian Express had reported in March 2021 that the government had accepted phones were tapped during the political crisis last year.