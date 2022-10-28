scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 28, 2022

Senior IPS officer Umesh Mishra is new Rajasthan DGP

Mishra has also been promoted to the apex scale (Level 17 in the pay matrix) of the Indian Police Service.

Newly appointed Director General of Police of Rajasthan Umesh Mishra

Senior IPS officer Umesh Mishra will be the new Rajasthan Director General of Police (DGP).

The 1989-batch officer will take over as the DGP upon the retirement of incumbent M L Lather on November 3, an order issued by the department of personnel on Thursday night said.

Mishra, who is currently the DG Intelligence, has been appointed as the DG (head of police force for a period of two years (irrespective of his date of superannuation) or until further orders, whichever is earlier, it said.

At the same time, he has also been promoted to the apex scale (Level 17 in the pay matrix) of the Indian Police Service, the order read.

More from Jaipur

Mishra has held posts like Additional Director General of Police (ADG) Intelligence, ADG Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and Special Operations Group (SOG), ADG Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), IG Bharatpur in the past. He has also been the Superintendent of Police of Kota city, Bharatpur, Pali and Churu districts.

First published on: 28-10-2022 at 01:05:07 pm
