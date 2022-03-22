Section 144 clamped in Rajasthan’s Kota ‘to maintain law, order’ in view of ‘The Kashmir Files’ screening, festivals

The district administration in Kota of Rajasthan has imposed a month-long prohibitory order beginning Tuesday to maintain law and order during the screening of the recently-released movie, The Kashmir Files, and in view of upcoming religious festivals.

The prohibitory order under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) came into force from 6 am on Tuesday and will be in effect till midnight of April 21. Among the directives, five or more than five people cannot gather in a place. Locals residents have also been directed not to share anything on social media that may breach the peace. They have also been asked not to shout objectionable or ‘excitable’ slogans—or play such songs—which may lead to communal hatred.

The order dated March 21 issued by the acting district collector cited a letter from the Kota superintendent of police, which said Cheti Chand, Shri Mahaveer Jayanti, Good Friday, Baisakhi and Jumu’atul Wida will be observed and are sensitive from a communal point. “Additionally, in view of ‘The Kashmir Files’ playing at cinema halls and to maintain law and order in the district, there is a need to suspend gathering of crowds, protests, assemblies and processions,” said the order.

The order has been issued by additional district magistrate (ADM) Raj Kumar Singh, who is the acting district collector as Harimohan Meena is on leave.

The district administration also cited recurring deaths at the Chambal River and its streams. It also said that nearly three dozen people have drowned in the river and its streams since the beginning of the year due to rapid flowing water, slippery surface and the absence of knowledge of swimming. “On one hand, while their families of the deceased are left shaken, the police, NDRF, and rescue teams of the municipal corporation have to risk their lives and undertake a rescue operation to retrieve the bodies. And delay in retrieving dead bodies has often led to a law and order situation,” said the order.

The order said that in view of all these factors, and because Kota is a “very sensitive” district, there is a possibility of breach of peace.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Ramlal Sharma asked whether it was an attempt to stop screening of The Kashmir Files. “If you are issuing prohibitory orders on the movie, can the people still go and watch the movie in the theatre? Isn’t theatre a public place too?” Sharma asked.

The BJP leader alleged that it was a “ploy by the state government to cover up the truth shown in ‘The Kashmir Files’. Chief Minister ji, you will not be able to hide the truth of the brutality done to Kashmiri Hindus with your dictatorial decrees.”

On the festivals listed in the order, he said, “The festivals will be observed across the state but one district collector issuing such orders is not just. The government should clarify if it doesn’t want citizens to watch the movie. But if it is not so, then such an order should be withdrawn.”

However, ADM Singh told The Indian Express, “There are no restrictions on screening or watching the movie anywhere.” He said the simple purpose of the order is “to ensure peace.”