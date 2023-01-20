Sachin Pilot keeps up attack on Ashok Gehlot, asks why no action on graft charges against Raje govt

Former deputy CM leader Sachin Pilot on Thursday again sought to corner his party colleague and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, asking why the government has so far not taken any action on the allegations the Congress levelled against the previous government led by BJP leader Vasundhara Raje.

The latest in a verbal duel going on since Monday between the two Congress colleagues, Gehlot had on Tuesday indirectly attacked Pilot, calling him “a bigger Corona”

Addressing his fourth kisan sammelan in as many days, Pilot said the Congress had come to power in 2018 by calling out the BJP government for its misdeeds and by promising action. “The people bid goodbye to the BJP government… it was with the trust that we will investigate the scams of five years and act against those found guilty,” he said.

Stating that he hopes action will be taken before the state elections later this year, Pilot said: “The government sitting at the Centre levels false allegations at our leaders, an ED case was lodged against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, an Income Tax case. They are called for questioning. The Gandhi family, which has sacrificed for the nation – Indira ji, Rajiv Gandhi ji – are being troubled by BJP leaders who are sitting in Delhi; their security is snatched away from them, false cases are lodged against them to humiliate them.”

“We have a government in Rajasthan, and the BJP leaders who were involved in corruption, and against whom we had collectively levelled allegations, why is there no action against them? I don’t want to work with vendetta, (we) shouldn’t work with the emotion of revenge, but the people whose corruption we had exposed and come to power, we will have to take the hisaab (answers) from them,” he added.

Pilot referred to the Mathur Commission, constituted in January 2009 by the Gehlot government to investigate the alleged scams during Raje’s earlier tenure in 2003-08, saying “even that Commission couldn’t do anything”.

“We still have time, we still have 11-12 months, and I believe that people who took (part in scams), there should be strict action against them….And the people who were involved in corruption, and whom we exposed, if we let them scott free, then the public won’t trust our word,” he said.

During a pre-Budget meeting with employee union representatives on Wednesday, Gehlot had remarked that, “There was Corona, ek bada Corono aur aa gya humari party ke andar (then a bigger Corona came in our party).”