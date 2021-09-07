Sachin Pilot’s supporters throng his residence to greet him on his b’day

Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot’s supporters on Tuesday thronged his residence to greet him on his 44th birthday in show of strength.

A group of his supporters, named as Sachin Pilot Fans club, also released a 57-second video projecting Pilot as Rajasthan’s future leader, presenting his vision for the state without making any reference to the Ashok Gehlot government.

The video on the development of Rajasthan reflects Pilot’s aspiration for a larger role in the state. It was released on Monday on the eve of his birthday and is being circulated on the social media.

Pilot began his day by offering prayers at Khole ke Hanuman temple on the Delhi Road. A large number of his supporters from various parts of the state reached his residence and greeted him birthday.

आज जन्मदिन के अवसर पर आप सभी ने जयपुर निवास पर पधार कर जो असीम स्नेह, विश्वास और आशीर्वाद दिया है उससे मैं अभिभूत हूँ।

आप सभी का सहृदय आभार। pic.twitter.com/j7AvwTf9yQ — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) September 7, 2021

The MLAs of pilot’s camp including Mukesh Bhakar and other leaders were present at the residence.

आज मेरे जन्मदिन पर आप सभी के द्वारा दिए गए स्नेह एवं आशीष के लिए धन्यवाद। मैं उन सभी लोगों का धन्यवाद करता हूं जिन्होंने मेरे जन्मदिन पर प्रदेशभर में बड़ी संख्या में वृक्षारोपण कार्यक्रम आयोजित कर प्रकृति व पर्यावरण की रक्षा के प्रति अपना योगदान दिया।

🙏😊 pic.twitter.com/zXgJsN0gny — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) September 7, 2021

Chief Minister Ashok Gehot, PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra, BJP state president Satish Poonia and other leaders too wished Pilot on his birthday.

“Wishing you a very happy birthday @SachinPilot ji. May you be blessed with happiness, good health and a long life,” Gehlot tweeted.

Pilot’s supporters on Monday had carried out a plantation drive in all 200 assembly constituencies of the state to mark his birthday.