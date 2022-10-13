Rural Olympics leading to communal harmony: Krishna Poonia

Rajasthan State Sports Council (RSSC) president and MLA Krishna Poonia on Wednesday said that Rajiv Gandhi Rural Olympics have helped grow communal harmony and brotherhood in the state.

Addressing a press conference at Sawai Man Singh stadium, Poonia said that in the last two years, due to Covid pandemic, there was frustration at the social level.

Hence, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot came up with the idea of rural Olympics and over the past few weeks, it has led to an increase in communal harmony and brotherhood. Citing an example, the Olympian said, “I got a call from Ajmer. Those who used to contest sarpanch elections against each other, they had even stopped talking to each other. But due to the rural games, they formed teams and it has led to harmony among them.”

Atlanture Sports founder and CEO Shubham Choudhary too said, “In the last few months, the Rajiv Gandhi games have played an important role in increasing communal harmony and brotherhood in the state, as well as increasing the attraction towards games among youth and adults.”

On Wednesday, Atlanture Sports, a private firm, announced that the winners of rural Olympics will be given a total of Rs 7.2 lakh cash reward.

Flanked by Choudhary and Chief Sports Officer, RSSC, Virendar Poonia, Krishna Poonia said that Atlanture Sports will award the winners of the rural Olympics with Rs 51,000 while the first runner up team will be awarded Rs 21,000. In all, Rs 7.2 lakh will be awarded by Atlanture to the winners, she said.

Praising and welcoming the move by Atlanture, Poonia said this will promote sports in the state and increase competitiveness. She also invited other philanthropists to honour, motivate and financially support the sportspersons.

“I have been saying this, and used to say this as a player too, that until the corporate world joins the games, we can’t progress in the field, hence I welcome this move by Atlanture,” the Olympian said.

“The main aim was to bring the people to the playground. Our next aim would be to take it up professionally so that the talent of our children converts into medals. I always say, once the participation increases, so will the medals,” she said.

Launched from Jodhpur to coincide with the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand on August 29, a massive 2.21 lakh teams and 29.80 lakh players had registered for the rural Olympics. After the Gram Panchayat level, block level and district level, the final state level competitions will be held between October 16 and 19, and will be inaugurated by CM Gehlot. Approximately 4,000 persons will be participating in the state level games, Poonia said.