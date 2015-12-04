At RSS-sponsored meet in Ajmer, Muslim women ‘pledge’ to keep ‘small family’

Women at Muslim Rashtriya Manch’s national convention in Ajmer, Thursday. (Source: Express photo by Rohit Jain Paras) Women at Muslim Rashtriya Manch’s national convention in Ajmer, Thursday. (Source: Express photo by Rohit Jain Paras)

The RSS-affiliated Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM) Thursday passed a resolution on ‘family planning’ for Muslim women, amid a total of seven resolutions including on ‘intolerance’ and ‘terrorism’, at its national convention in Ajmer where a welfare fund for Muslim women was also announced.

“The resources in the country are disproportionate to its population. And hence, our country has fallen behind on its way to becoming the sartaj (king/crown) of the world. So the 5,000 Muslim women at the convention took an ahd (pledge) to keep a small family as it makes it easier to educate the children, thus helping them gain employment. A small family means a happy family,” MRM’s national convenor Mohammad Afzal told The Indian Express. “It is understood that a ‘small family’ means to have one or a maximum of two kids, and not more than that,” he said.

The resolution is in line with Ranchi meet of RSS’s Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal in October, which called for reformulation of the population policy in view of a “demographic imbalance” where Muslim population “which was 9.8 per cent has increased to 14.23 per cent during 1951-2011.”

“We also passed a resolution on intolerance: we know that tolerance is in the soil of this nation and we are proud of it. Hence we passed a resolution that we will not let anyone succeed in trying to take this heritage away from us. We also know that terrorism is against the teachings of Islam. Committing suicide or taking lives of innocents is haram in Islam, and passed a resolution towards peaceful living,” he said.

“Prophet Mohammad had said that education is must for all. Hence we passed a (fourth) resolution that we will educate our children, even if that means we have to eat only half a chapatti. Then, alcohol and intoxication are also haram in Islam, so the men should give a divorce to alcohol, not their wives. Our sixth resolution is to maintain cleanliness and hygiene, which is also a sunnat in Islam,” he said. “A human being cannot give life and does not have a right to take one. Hence, the women took a resolution against female foeticide too,” Afzal said, summing up the seven resolutions.

On the occasion, a fund for Muslim women – their education, marriage, etc. – was also launched with Rs 5 lakh to begin with. “Women can become members by depositing Rs 1,000,” said Reshma Hussain, National Convenor of MRM’s women’s wing, adding that the issue of divorce was also discussed in the convention, where over 5,000 women from 23 states were present. The keynote speech was delivered by senior RSS leader and MRM patron Indresh Kumar while Rs 50,422 were also collected at the convention for Prime Minister’s Relief Fund towards Chennai floods.

Click here to read in Hindi

