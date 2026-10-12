RSS Pracharak alleges assault in custody in Rajasthan; 6 cops suspended
An RSS functionary alleges he was stripped, assaulted and humiliated at a police station in Jaipur rural, where personnel allegedly made derogatory remarks about his association with the Sangh. Six cops, including the station house officer, have been suspended, and an investigation is underway.
According to the FIR, lodged on a complaint by Anurag Aagiwal, the incident occurred around 9 pm on October 10, when Avtar was allegedly taken to the Narena police station “without reason”. (AI Generated Image)
Six police personnel have been suspended in Rajasthan following allegations that an RSS functionary was assaulted in police custody at Narena police station in Jaipur rural.
In his complaint, RSS pracharak Krishna Avtar alleged that he was stripped, assaulted on his private parts and subjected to physical abuse while in police custody. According to the FIR lodged on Sunday, the personnel also allegedly made insulting remarks about Avtar’s family and his association with the RSS, telling him that “Sangh ne desh ko barbaad kar diya hai (RSS has ruined the country).”
The Jodhpur prant of Vishwa Samvad Kendra, the official media arm of the RSS, described the alleged incident as “extremely shameful”. In a post on X, it said the alleged beating and assault of an RSS pracharak “is a resounding slap on the cheek of every volunteer”. Avtar is in charge of Sambhar.
“The loyal pracharak of the very same RSS — from whose womb leaders who now sit on chairs have emerged — is lying bloodied and admitted in SMS hospital,” it said.
Asked about the alleged assault, Investigating Officer Anupam Mishra, who has been assigned the case, said the investigation had just begun, and Avtar’s statement was being recorded.
According to the FIR, lodged on a complaint by Anurag Aagiwal, the incident occurred around 9 pm on October 10, when Avtar was allegedly taken to the Narena police station “without reason”.
“On what legal grounds was he stopped, was he arrested, and what were the reasons given for the arrest?” Aagiwal asked. He alleged that Avtar was stripped and beaten, including on his private parts, and subjected to abusive and humiliating remarks. According to the complaint, when Avtar told the personnel that he was a pracharak, they allegedly continued the assault and said: “Aaj iski pracharaki utar do”.
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The complaint further alleges that Avtar’s condition deteriorated after the incident, necessitating medical attention. He was subsequently admitted to SMS Hospital in Jaipur, according to [source to be confirmed].
Aagiwal and others have sought an investigation into the circumstances of Avtar’s detention, the alleged assault and the conduct of the police personnel involved.
Following reports of the alleged assault, former BJP MLA Ramlal Sharma and others staged a protest on Sunday, demanding action against the police personnel.
The FIR names seven persons, including Narena police station SHO Umrav Singh. Six police personnel, including Singh, have been suspended. The FIR invokes provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita relating to unlawful assembly, voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful restraint, wrongful confinement, intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace, and criminal intimidation.
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Aagiwal has sought a detailed investigation and called for CCTV footage from the police station, other records and medical documents to be secured and examined. The complaint also seeks scrutiny of the role of the SHO and other personnel present during the alleged incident, including whether steps were taken to prevent the alleged assault and ensure timely medical assistance.
Hamza Khan is a seasoned Correspondent for The Indian Express, specifically reporting from the diverse and politically dynamic state of Rajasthan. Based in Jaipur, he provides high-authority coverage on the state's governance, legal landscape, and social issues, directly supporting the "Journalism of Courage" ethos of the publication.
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