RSS Pracharak alleges assault in custody in Rajasthan; 6 cops suspended

According to the FIR, lodged on a complaint by Anurag Aagiwal, the incident occurred around 9 pm on October 10, when Avtar was allegedly taken to the Narena police station “without reason”. (AI Generated Image)

Six police personnel have been suspended in Rajasthan following allegations that an RSS functionary was assaulted in police custody at Narena police station in Jaipur rural.

In his complaint, RSS pracharak Krishna Avtar alleged that he was stripped, assaulted on his private parts and subjected to physical abuse while in police custody. According to the FIR lodged on Sunday, the personnel also allegedly made insulting remarks about Avtar’s family and his association with the RSS, telling him that “Sangh ne desh ko barbaad kar diya hai (RSS has ruined the country).”

The Jodhpur prant of Vishwa Samvad Kendra, the official media arm of the RSS, described the alleged incident as “extremely shameful”. In a post on X, it said the alleged beating and assault of an RSS pracharak “is a resounding slap on the cheek of every volunteer”. Avtar is in charge of Sambhar.