Robbers chop off 108-year-old woman’s feet to steal anklets in Jaipur

Robbers allegedly chopped off the feet of a woman, said to be more than 100 years old, to steal the silver anklets she was wearing here on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place in the Galta Gate area at around 5 am, they added.

The robbers left the woman profusely bleeding and groaning in pain, police said, adding that the family members realised about the attack about an hour later and rushed her to the Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital.

The victim, Jamuna Devi, a resident of Meena Colony, lives with her daughter and granddaughter. The woman, who is 108 years of age according to her family members, was dragged out of her house by the robbers, who chopped her feet off with a sharp weapon in a bathroom constructed outside the house, stole the silver anklets she was wearing and fled

the spot, Galta Gate Station House Office (SHO) Mukesh Kumar Khardia said.

Narrating the sequence of events, the victim’s daughter, Govindi Devi, said, “My daughter informed me that my mother was lying outside the house with her feet chopped off. We immediately rushed her to a hospital and her condition is critical.” The victim’s nephew, Gopal Meena, said everyone in the house was sleeping when the robbers attacked the elderly woman. As she was unable to raise an alarm, the other family members were unaware of the attack.

Meena said at around 6 am, the victim’s granddaughter found her missing and subsequently, saw her lying on the ground outside the house with her feet chopped off.

The SHO said evidence has been collected with the help of forensic experts and efforts are on to identify the robbers by going through the CCTV footage obtained from the area. A sharp-edged weapon has been recovered from the spot.

A case has been registered against unidentified people.

The SHO said the victim is undergoing treatment at the SMS Hospital