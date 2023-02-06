RLD’s week-long campaign to highlight BJP’s ‘failures’; focus on farmers, Adani

The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) will embark on a week-long national campaign to highlight the “failures” of the BJP-led Centre, the party’s national general secretary Trilok Tyagi said Sunday, adding the focus will be on five issues including the farmers’ income and the Adani row.

Talking to The Indian Express, Tyagi said the campaign will be launched on the birth anniversary of Jat leader and RLD founder Chaudhary Ajit Singh on February 12 and will go on till February 19.

Tyagi said that under the programme, the party will hold meetings and chaupals at the local level. The campaign slogan will be: “BJP ki vifaltayen hazaar, RLD chala janta ke ghar-dwar (BJP’s thousand failures; RLD goes to peoples’ door).”

While RLD national president Jayant Chaudhary will lead the programme in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, Tyagi will lead the programme in Ghaziabad. In Rajasthan, the campaign will be led by state president Krishan Saran, national secretary Mahendra Pratap, Yuva RLD state president Virendra Faujdar, as well as the party’s student-wing state president, Ved Prakash Beniwal.

“The focus will be on five core issues. First is unemployment. They had promised two crore jobs every year and so it should have been 18 crore jobs by now in the last nine years. But this year, they have given 70,000 only. Second, they had promised to bring back the black money. The black money which went out from 1947-2014 has doubled since 2014,” Tyagi said.

“Third, they had promised to double the farmers’ income by 2022. But fertilisers, seeds, diesel and petrol have all grown dearer. The price for crops hasn’t increased so the farmers’ income has instead declined in the last few years,” he said.

“Fourth is corruption. They wanted to make Adani the world number one richest person; he is (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi ji’s role model. And the manner in which his shares have fallen, the same way BJP will have a fall in 2024,” Tyagi said.

“Fifth is against the Budget announcements. The latest Budget is anti-village, anti-farmer, anti-youth, and anti-women,” he said, adding that the policies of the BJP government have only widened the chasm between the rich industrialists and the poor. “Other than these five, we will also take up local issues, such as water, etc.,” he said.