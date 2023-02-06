scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 05, 2023
Advertisement

RLD’s week-long campaign to highlight BJP’s ‘failures’; focus on farmers, Adani

Talking to The Indian Express, Tyagi said the campaign will be launched on the birth anniversary of Jat leader and RLD founder Chaudhary Ajit Singh on February 12 and will go on till February 19.

BJP, Adani Group companies, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Trilok Tyagi, Rashtriya Lok Dal, RLD, Chaudhary Ajit Singh, Indian Express, India news, current affairsWhile RLD national president Jayant Chaudhary will lead the programme in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, Tyagi will lead the programme in Ghaziabad.
Listen to this article
RLD’s week-long campaign to highlight BJP’s ‘failures’; focus on farmers, Adani
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) will embark on a week-long national campaign to highlight the “failures” of the BJP-led Centre, the party’s national general secretary Trilok Tyagi said Sunday, adding the focus will be on five issues including the farmers’ income and the Adani row.

Talking to The Indian Express, Tyagi said the campaign will be launched on the birth anniversary of Jat leader and RLD founder Chaudhary Ajit Singh on February 12 and will go on till February 19.

Tyagi said that under the programme, the party will hold meetings and chaupals at the local level. The campaign slogan will be: “BJP ki vifaltayen hazaar, RLD chala janta ke ghar-dwar (BJP’s thousand failures; RLD goes to peoples’ door).”

While RLD national president Jayant Chaudhary will lead the programme in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, Tyagi will lead the programme in Ghaziabad. In Rajasthan, the campaign will be led by state president Krishan Saran, national secretary Mahendra Pratap, Yuva RLD state president Virendra Faujdar, as well as the party’s student-wing state president, Ved Prakash Beniwal.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What Mayawati’s silence on Sidheeque Kappan case says
What Mayawati’s silence on Sidheeque Kappan case says
A prisoner in Pakistan: An IAF pilot’s tale of courage and fortitude
A prisoner in Pakistan: An IAF pilot’s tale of courage and fortitude
How a toilet campaign changed lives, helped women in Telangana’s Narayanpet
How a toilet campaign changed lives, helped women in Telangana’s Narayanpet
Conspiracy, data theft with ex-staff: Digital India firm accuses pvt company
Conspiracy, data theft with ex-staff: Digital India firm accuses pvt company

“The focus will be on five core issues. First is unemployment. They had promised two crore jobs every year and so it should have been 18 crore jobs by now in the last nine years. But this year, they have given 70,000 only. Second, they had promised to bring back the black money. The black money which went out from 1947-2014 has doubled since 2014,” Tyagi said.

“Third, they had promised to double the farmers’ income by 2022. But fertilisers, seeds, diesel and petrol have all grown dearer. The price for crops hasn’t increased so the farmers’ income has instead declined in the last few years,” he said.

“Fourth is corruption. They wanted to make Adani the world number one richest person; he is (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi ji’s role model. And the manner in which his shares have fallen, the same way BJP will have a fall in 2024,” Tyagi said.

More from Jaipur
Advertisement

“Fifth is against the Budget announcements. The latest Budget is anti-village, anti-farmer, anti-youth, and anti-women,” he said, adding that the policies of the BJP government have only widened the chasm between the rich industrialists and the poor. “Other than these five, we will also take up local issues, such as water, etc.,” he said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 06-02-2023 at 01:36 IST
Next Story

Following outburst against high command, Satyajeet Tambe’s chances of returning to Congress dim

Express Exclusive FM Nirmala Sitharaman speaks to The Indian Express sharing insights on Budget 2023
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 05: Latest News
Advertisement
close