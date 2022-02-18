Rescued from forest six days after rape, Rajasthan woman succumbs to injuries

A 35-year-old woman who was rescued in an unconscious state six days after being raped and left in a forest in Rajasthan’s Nagaur district died at a hospital in Jaipur where she was under treatment, officials said.

Nagaur SP Ram Moorty Joshi confirmed that the woman passed away on Thursday evening. “She was kept on a ventilator since the rescue and her brain was receiving very little oxygen as a result of the strangulation by her assailants,” the SP said on Friday.

The woman had gone missing on February 4 and her family filed the complaint two days later. On February 10, she was found just 3 km away from her village. One person was arrested and a minor detained in connection with the incident.

Police investigation revealed that the woman was raped by a person who later strangled her with the help of a minor friend before leaving her in the forest thinking she was dead, officials said. The two have been booked for offences including gang rape.

The police had termed it a “miracle” that she was still alive despite lying in a forested area in an unconscious state. The woman was subsequently admitted to a hospital in Jaipur where she succumbed on Thursday, officials added.

SP Joshi said that while the main accused is currently in jail, his minor friend is at a juvenile home.

Nagaur police also suspended two police officials for not making any effort to trace the woman using traditional methods of policing or her call details.