REET leaks in 2016, 2018 during BJP govt probed by local police

While the BJP continued to disrupt Assembly proceedings on second day of the budget session demanding a CBI inquiry in the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers-2021 (REET) paper leak case, documents accessed by The Indian Express show that under the previous BJP government, at least 25 FIRs were registered and 221 persons were arrested for paper leaks, but no case was investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Interestingly, three of these FIRs pertain to REET leak too, two in 2016 and one in 2018, and were investigated at the level of the local police station. In 2016, two FIRs were registered over REET 2016, one at Kotwali police station in Karauli, and another at Pratap Nagar police station in Jodhpur. A total of nine persons were arrested in both cases. A third FIR was filed at Pali’s Udyogik Kshetra police station in 2018 over REET 2018, where 11 persons were arrested.

Those handed to Special Operations Group (SOG) include RAS, RJS, Lower Division Clerk (LDC) Entrance Examination in 2014, seven FIRs pertaining to Rajasthan University examinations in 2017, and two FIRs for Jail Prahari recruitment examination in 2018.

“They handed some investigations to the SOG during their tenure too. Now if you don’t trust the SOG to conduct a proper investigation, why did you hand the investigations to SOG in your tenure,” Parliamentary Affairs minister Shanti Dhariwal told The Indian Express. The SOG has been investigating the REET 2021 paper leaks case.

“They did not give REET cases of 2016 and 2018 even to the SOG. They were conducted by regular police. And here a paper was leaked and you’re asking for a CBI inquiry,” he said.

With paper leaks being a constant issue in the state, Dhariwal said that the state will bring a Bill within this session to ensure more stringent punishment to those found guilty in paper leaks. “It’s still in the drafting stages,” he said.

Roughly, an examination is cancelled each year on account of leak. Between 2011 and 2020, as many as ten examinations were cancelled, mainly on account of paper leak. These include Assistant Prosecution Officer in 2011, RAS, 3rd Grade Teacher recruitment, Junior Accountant, Clerk Grade 2 in 2013, RPMT in 2014, Jail Prahari in 2016, Constable in 2018, Librarian in 2019 and Junior Engineers (JE) Civil in 2020.