REET fallout: Rajasthan tables bill to check unfair means in exam

Following an embarrassment over the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET), the Rajasthan government on Thursday tabled a new law to deter use of unfair means in public examinations with strict provisions of punishment up to ten year imprisonment and penalties in the form of fine up to Rs 10 crore, as well as of attachment and confiscation of property.

The Rajasthan Public Examination (Measures for Prevention of Unfair Means in Recruitment) Bill, 2022, notes that “the leakage of question papers not only betrays the trust of the general public but the state too suffers substantial administrative cost when examinations have to be called off. A fair and reasonable process of selection to posts, subject to the norm of equality of opportunity under Article 16 (1) of the Constitution of India, is a constitutional requirement. A fair and reasonable recruitment process is a fundamental requirement of Article 14 as well.”

Under the proposed Act, if an examinee takes unauthorised help in public examination from any person or group, directly or indirectly, or from any material written, recorded, copied or printed, in any form whatsoever, or uses any unauthorised electronic or mechanical instrument or gadget, then it may invite imprisonment up to three years and a fine not less than one lakh rupees; in case of default of payment of fine, such an examinee shall also be liable to be punished with nine month imprisonment.

Second, any person associated with the examination, including the examinee, or someone impersonating, or trying to leak the question paper, or procures the paper in an unauthorised manner, or assists the examinee in public examination in an unauthorised manner, shall be punished with imprisonment between 5 – 10 years and a fine between Rs 10 lakh to Rs 10 crores.

Moreover, an examinee who has been convicted of an offence under the provision of the Act shall be debarred from taking any public examination for a period of two years.

Then, if an officer investigating offences under the Act finds out that a property has been obtained from commission of offence under the Act, then the officer will be authorised, with the prior approval in writing of the State Government, to seize such property, movable or immovable or both, or attach the property where it is not practicable to seize it.

And if the institutions or the organisations assisting the government with conducting the examination are found guilty too, the management or the institution, etc. shall be liable to pay all cost and expenditure related to the examination and shall be banned forever.

Last, the state may designate special courts to try offences punishable under the Act.

The Act covers all public examinations, for the purpose of recruitment, to any post under the state government including autonomous bodies, authorities, boards or corporations.

The state has had the Rajasthan Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 1992. However, in the three decades since the Act, “the issue has assumed dimension of organized crime and involves huge pecuniary advantages to nefarious persons. Moreover, quantum leap in the field of information and technology during the last decade has given rise to use of new deceitful and unfair means to defeat the conduct of public examinations in a fair manner,” notes the Bill in its statement of objects and reasons.

On the backfoot following the REET leak case, the Gehlot government has been trying to undo the damage. In his budget speech on Wednesday, Gehlot announced that REET will be conducted in July 2022, where the posts have been increased from 32,000 to 62,000 and no application fee will be charged from students. Additionally, he announced the constitution of an anti-cheating cell within the Special Operations Group to prevent irregularities in entrance examinations.