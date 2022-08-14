Implement recommendations of Sanskrit Commission set up by UPA: Rajasthan Minister to Centre

August 14, 2022 8:07:49 am
Rajasthan Art and Culture Minister B D Kalla on Saturday urged the Central government to implement the recommendations of the Sanskrit Commission set up by the United Progressive Alliance government.
He was addressing a programme at Rajasthan Sanskrit Academy here.
“Vedas are science, not books and the world can be benefited by the use of the knowledge contained in it,” the minister said.
He described the Vedas as an invaluable heritage of world literature, adding, “The welfare of the world can be achieved by using the knowledge contained in it. The Veda is not a book, it is a science.” Kalla said Sanskrit, the language of the Vedas, presents one of the greatest examples of secularism.
Subscriber Only Stories
“The Sanskrit language is the lifeblood of Indian culture. The Centre should implement the recommendations of the Sanskrit Commission set up by the Manmohan Singh government,” he added.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Jaipur News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Akshay Kumar opens up about his citizenship, says he has a Canadian passport: 'I thought about moving there'
Salman Rushdie stabbed, Live Updates: Rushdie told German magazine his life is now 'relatively normal'
Raksha Bandhan box office collection day 2: 1000 shows of Akshay Kumar's latest film reportedly cancelled after poor opening
Chandigarh University, NID Foundation create world record for ‘largest human image of waving national flag’
'Taiwan an internal question for Beijing, different from LAC issue'
Latest News
Hindi novelist dedicates drama to ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, says history should be rewritten
Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic out of US Open tuneup in Cincinnati
Salman Rushdie off ventilator and talking, day after attack: agent
Narcotics worth Rs 111.41 crore seized at Chennai airport, foreigner among 2 held
Jalandhar’s Desh Bhagat Yadgar Hall has become synonymous with patriotism
Surana group sets up international school at outlay of over Rs 100 crore
‘I could have changed them all at half-time’: Erik ten Hag blasts Manchester United players after 4-0 loss at Brentford
Fazilka: Unique initiative launched for development of 30 border villages
TN raises concern over AP’s proposal for reservoirs across ‘inter-State’ Kosasthalaiyar river
Tamil Nadu: Four more sites added to Ramsar list
Threat calls to MLAs: Accused were in touch with handlers in Pak, transacted ‘2.7 crore via 727 bank accounts’
For Indian women cricket’s latest star, PM praise: ‘peace of Shimla, smile of mountains’