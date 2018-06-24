Rajasthan: Rebel BJP MLA floats new party, to contest all seats in state

Ghanshyam Tiwari Ghanshyam Tiwari

Rebel BJP MLA Ghanshyam Tiwari will lead a new political outfit, Bharat Vahini Party (BVP), and field candidates on all 200 Assembly seats of the state for the upcoming elections, his son and BVP founder president Akhilesh Tiwari said. The announcement comes after the registration of the party by the Election Commission of India.

The senior MLA, who was a minister in the previous Vasundhara Raje government, is a staunch critic of the Raje-led government. In 2015, he had launched his own outfit, Deen Dayal Vahini, to assert himself after being sidelined by Raje.

“For a long time, members, leaders and founders of Deen Dayal Vahini and Bharat Vahini had been waiting for registration of the party. And now that the ECI has registered Bharat Vahini, there is cheer all across,” Akhilesh said, “and under the leadership of Ghanshyam Tiwari, it will field candidates in all 200 seats of the state.”

In November last year, the Sanganer MLA had announced that his party, which had not been named then, will be contesting the polls.

Akhilesh said that they had applied for registration in December 11 last year and that it was formally registered by the ECI on June 13. The party will be organising its first convention in Jaipur on July 3 with 2,000 workers and 10 representatives from each Assembly seat have been invited to the convention. Representatives and workers of Deen Dayal Vahini will be joining the new political party at the convention.

