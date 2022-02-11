Raped and left to die, Rajasthan woman rescued alive after six days

In what police officials called a ‘miracle’, a woman in her early thirties was found alive but unconscious six days after she was allegedly raped, strangled and left for dead in a deserted area in Rajasthan’s Nagaur district.

The police have suspended two officials for negligence despite her family members lodging a complaint on February 6 that she had gone missing and that they suspected a man. On Thursday she was found in an unconscious state, with insect bites all over her body, said the police, who arrested the man named by her family and detained his juvenile accomplice.

“On February 6, a missing report was lodged with the police by the family of the woman who had gone missing on the night of February 4. Later they also named a person called Suresh Meghwal as someone they suspect. However, the SHO of the police station didn’t make any effort to search for the woman either through traditional methods or with the help of her call details,” Superintendent of Police Ram Moorty Joshi told the Indian Express on Friday.

Joshi added that when the family members brought the issue to the notice of the circle officer on February 9, call details of the woman were investigated and the involvement of Meghwal was confirmed. “When Meghwal was interrogated, he told us that he and a juvenile friend had strangled the woman after Meghwal raped her and that they dumped her in a forest believing that she was dead. The area is around three kilometres from her village,” he said.

Joshi said the woman was found on Thursday morning by the police. “It is nothing short of a miracle that she was alive even after six days. She was referred to a Jaipur hospital, where she is undergoing treatment. The woman was lying in an unconscious state for six days. She has insect bites all over her body, her brain is lacking oxygen and she is still unable to talk. A police inspector was sent with her to Jaipur to monitor her treatment,” said Joshi.

He added that Meghwal had been arrested and the juvenile detained. The duo was charged under sections pertaining to gangrape, kidnapping and attempt to murder. “We have suspended the SHO and a head constable for the laxity in the investigation,” the police officer added.