Ramdev hurls barbs at Muslims, accuses them of abducting Hindu women

Yoga guru Ramdev on Thursday hurled barbs at Muslims, saying that they’re fine with becoming terrorists, taking up a life of crime, or abducting Hindu girls, as long as they’re praying five times a day.

Addressing a sant samagam or a gathering of seers in Rajasthan’s Barmer, Ramdev said, “If you ask a Muslim what does your religion say? They say, pray five times a day and then do whatever you wish to. Be it abducting daughters of Hindus, or any crime. They consider praying namaz to be Islam. Our Muslim brothers do all kinds of crimes but they still offer namaz, because this is what they have been told. Many become terrorists, criminals, but they’ll still offer namaz, that’s all they have learnt.”

“Heaven for them (Muslims) means, wear a pyjama till above the ankle, trim the moustache, wear a cap – I am not saying that the Quran or Islam says so, but this is what the people are doing. And then your place in heaven is assured, and what do you get in heaven? You get hoor (maidens) and get to drink liquor. Such a heaven is even worse than hell. But even then, people are trimming their moustaches and wearing caps, pagalpan hai (it is madness). Islam, Islam and the entire world has to be converted into Islam, people are occupied with it,” Ramdev said.

“And what do Christians teach? Go to Church, light a candle even in daytime if needed, and stand before Jesus and all your sins are destroyed,” he said.

“I am not criticising, but log usi chhakar mein pade hain (people are occupied with it). Someone says the entire world will be converted into Islam, another says entire world will be converted into Christianity,” he said, adding that the Hindu religion “is not like this.”

He alleged that the two faiths were obsessed with conversion while Hinduism taught its followers to do good.