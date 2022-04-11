Ram Navami: Karauli in mind, Gehlot govt left little to chance

FOLLOWING the violence at Karauli on April 2, the Rajasthan government enforced heavy police deployment and Section 144 in sensitive areas to ensure that the Ram Navami celebrations passed off peacefully. One stray incident was reported from across the state Sunday.

On March 30, ahead of the Navratra and Ramzan festivities, ADG, Law and Order, Hawa Singh Ghumaria had issued an exhaustive order covering 16 points, from deployment of police during rallies and additional forces at sensitive points, to deploying a policeman with DJ managers if needed, to directing that no objectionable songs or slogans be used. After the Karauli incident, where the two sides accused each other of provocative songs and stone-pelting, the government decided to further tighten measures.

A high-level meeting was held by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Karauli the day after, where officials were asked to strictly ensure that there was no repeat. Chief Secretary Usha Sharma also had a meeting with police officials and the district officials.

Later, the Congress constituted a three-member fact-finding committee, with MLAs Jitendra Singh, Rafeek Khan and PCC secretary Lalit Yadav, to visit the spot. Sources said some of the findings of the committee were behind an April 8 order by Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Abhay Kumar, further tightening security measures.

As part of this, organisers of public programmes, protests or Shobha Yatra were required to fill application forms with their complete details; specify the type of programme, religious, political, or non-political, they would organise; give the number of people anticipated, including names of the participating VIPs, and the participating workers; details of the route to be taken, and reasons if there was a change from previous years; specifics of the DJ, the vehicle they were on, and their play lists.

They were also required to give affidavits stating that the programme would be peaceful and that no weapons would be used or any actions taken which could be provocative or hurt religious or other sentiments. In case of any financial, mental, physical loss to any person, they would have to compensate.

Officials were required to go through a nine-point checklist before giving permission, ensuring processions followed the Rajasthan Noises Control Act, 1963, Rajasthan Noises Control Rules, 1964, as well as various directions of the DGP.

Further, the government imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 in Jaipur, Ajmer, Alwar, Sawai Madhopur and Hanumangarh districts, among others.

BJP state president Satish Poonia called the order “a Tughlaqi farmaan” and accused Gehlot of “politics of appeasement”. But the CM didn’t budge.

In another preventive measure, the government sent ADGs, who sit in Jaipur, on Saturday to the respective Ranges they were in-charge of. They returned only on Monday, after Ram Navami.

ADG Hawa Singh monitored the situation across the state. Expressing satisfaction over how Sunday had passed, he said had his March 30 directions been followed strictly, the Karauli violence could have been avoided. “My orders were re-issued by the government (along with fresh directives)… If you do that much, then you can ensure that any programme passes off peacefully, not just Ram Navami,” the ADG said.

The administration also utilised community policing to take Muslims and programme organisers “into confidence”, with Muslims even welcoming the Shobha Yatras at several places.

In Jaipur, Rafeek Khan, the Congress MLA from Jaipur’s Adarsh Nagar and also the Chairman of the Minority Commission, along with local councillors and party workers, showered the Yatra with rose petals. “The day was peaceful because the administration was on alert, the route was taken care of, and then Muslims welcomed the Shobha Yatra,” Khan said.

In Bundi, Muslims made a gate to welcome the rally, offered sherbet, and showered flower petals. In Dholpur too, Muslims welcomed the Shobha Yatra.

Officials said similar security arrangements would be in place as the state gears up for a series of big days coming next: Ambedkar and Mahavir Jayanti on April 14, Hanuman Jayanti on 16, to be followed by Good Friday, Eid, etc.